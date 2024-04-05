Taurua reappointed as Silver Ferns coach

Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo: Getty Images

Dame Noeline Taurua has been named as the Silver Ferns head coach for a second time.

The announcement was made just after 2pm today.

But it was largely foreshadowed by RNZ's netball reporter Bridget Tunnicliffe who revealed on Thursday that Taurua had once again got the job.

Dame Noeline answered an SOS to take over the Silver Ferns in 2018 and took them to a remarkable World Cup victory in 2019.

But things have not gone so well since. The Ferns are currently ranked second in the world but had their worst ever World Cup finish last year when they finished fourth in South Africa.

In February, Netball New Zealand said it would advertise the job, as Dame Noeline's contract was coming to an end.

The popular coach welcomed the process, saying she would reapply.

In a statement, Netball New Zealand said she has been reappointed for two years.

Chief executive Jennie Wyllie said Dame Noeline had shown she was the right person for the job.

"Her coaching record stands out - she has a genuine passion for our players along with the ability and desire to both evolve as a coach, and add something significant to the Silver Ferns' legacy."

Taurua was quoted in the statement as saying she was "excited" to go through the interview process.

"I have competed for the job. I have reset the dial. I am rejuvenated and can't wait to build upon the current foundation towards an era of Silver Ferns' excellence."