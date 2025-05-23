Walmsley aims for U21, Ferns

Amelia Walmsley of the Silver Ferns in action during the 2023 Constellation Cup series. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Amelia Walmsley has signalled her intent to represent both the New Zealand under-21 side and the Silver Ferns this season.

The six-cap Silver Fern, who could have a big role to play with starting shooter Grace Nweke ineligible, has made herself available for the under-21 squad for the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar in late September.

However that means she will be out for the Silver Ferns Taini Jamieson series against South Africa in the same month.

The Silver Ferns are set to play the Proteas in Auckland, Napier, and Invercargill from September 21 to 28.

Incumbent shooter Maia Wilson could be in line for more game time at the back and some players could be in line for a recall for the series with two main goal shoots out.

Walmsley, 21, confirmed her availability for the Constellation Cup series against Australia in October.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one I feel truly privileged to be in a position to make," Walmsley said.

"I’m confident I can fully commit to both New Zealand under-21 and Silver Ferns campaigns should the opportunity arise."

Making herself available for both programmes came down to a desire to test herself in a World Cup environment to set herself up for the future.

"Equally important to me is the opportunity to return to the Silver Ferns space after the tournament, if selected.

"Wearing the black dress is something I never take for granted.

"Ultimately, this decision allows me to gain the best of both worlds."

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua commended Walmsley for her maturity in working through the decision.

"We fully support Amelia’s decision to make herself available for both teams and have worked closely with her to ensure she has a sustainable plan in place," Taurua said.

"What she could gain from the Netball World Youth Cup is invaluable.

"We’re proud of the way she’s approached this decision.

"There are no guarantees around selection for either team, but her intent and commitment speak volumes."