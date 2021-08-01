Adams wins bronze, makes history in Tokyo

Dame Valerie Adams has added a bronze to her medal collection and made ​history as the first athlete to compete in five different Olympic shot put finals.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two also became New Zealand's first woman to compete at five Olympics in track and field.

China's Gong Lijiao won the gold with a throw of 20.58 metres - a personal best - to beat a stacked field under blistering conditions at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday.

Raven Saunders (19.79 metres) of the United States picked up silver.

Adams, who won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and in London in 2012, threw 19.62 metres for third place.

It is her fourth medal in five Olympic Games. She won a silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Dame Valerie with a photo of her children, daughter Kimoana and son Kepaleli. Photo: Reuters

Adams proudly displayed a picture of her two children after the competition, as she capped a remarkable comeback to return to the top level of her sport following the birth of her son in 2019.

Fellow Kiwi and 2018 junior world champion Maddison-Lee Wesche (22) finished in sixth, with a personal best throw of 18.98 metres.

Maddison-Lee Wesche threw a personal best in the final. Photo: Reuters

Gong, the winner of 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships, showed no loss of form as she came in to Tokyo and picked up her first-ever Olympic gold in her fourth Games.

The top-ranked 32-year-old, who previously won silver in London and bronze in Beijing but missed out on the podium in Rio de Janeiro, let out a roar as she retained her claim as the sport's best.

The affair kicked off amid Tokyo's notoriously fierce heat as a trackside thermometer in the open, placed about 50 metres from the finish line, touched 40 degrees Celsius and the humidity hovered around 60%, with sun beating down on the fan-free Olympic Stadium.

The day was not without its misfires as American Jessica Ramsey, among the favourites after clinching her country’s June trials, was out of the competition after fouling on her first three attempts.