Emma Twigg into finals with commanding performance

Emma Twigg competing during the Women's Single Sculls competition in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images

Emma Twigg will get one more chance to finally claim an Olympic medal – and it could be her time.

The single sculler, who had to deal with the agony of fourth place finishes in Rio and London, has progressed to the A final in Tokyo, after a commanding performance in her semifinal on Thursday.

Twigg even managed a smile, in the middle of the intensity, with 200 metres to go in the race, such was her dominance.

Twigg crossed the line a staggering 4.42 seconds ahead of the second placed finisher, clocking 7.20.70.

Twigg arrived in Japan on a mission, after returning to the sport, following a two-year hiatus away from the sport following the Rio Olympics. That period made her realise how much she missed the sport, as well as the obvious sense of unfinished business, and Twigg looks in perfect shape, mentally and physically, at this regatta.

She trailed Austrian Magdalena Lobnig by 0.47 after the first 500m, before switching into another gear. The Napier product took the lead after 700m and from there it was a procession, as no-one in the field could stay with her.

Twigg led by 1.16 seconds at the halfway point, extending to 2.99 by the 1500 metre mark, before easing to the finish.

Victoria Thornley (Great Britain) was second, with Lobnig the other to qualify for the A final.

The 34-year-old will know it's only a semifinal, and she will need to peak for the final, but there is a sense that Twigg has more in the tank and that smile may be even wider on Friday.