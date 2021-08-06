Kiwi cyclist continues to impress at Games

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews (L) beat Australia's Kaarle Mcculloch in their sprint round of 32 finals. Photo: Getty

New Kiwi cycling star Ellesse Andrews has remained on a roll in the Tokyo velodrome, advancing to tonight's 1/16 finals in the women's sprint.

Andrews backed up her silver medal in the keirin by breaking the Olympic record in qualifying before defeating Australian Kaarle McCulloch in the 1/32 finals.

The 21-year-old showed no signs of an emotional or physical comedown after her stunning ride to finish second in last night's keirin final.

She will have little time to recover or reflect on her efforts before her next race, with the 1/16 finals sprint set to begin at 9.06pm. But on current form the Kiwi will fear no one as she looks to win New Zealand's third medal at the Izu Velodrome.

McCulloch, a four-time world champion in the team sprint, was certainly of no match for Andrews.

The youngster was content to cede the lead and ride behind her experienced opponent in the early stages of their heat, easily coming over the top of McCulloch on the final lap and showing far too much power to the line.

That combination of tactical nous and undeniable speed had been more than apparent during Andrews' exploits in the keirin, coming from the back of the field in the final to become the first Kiwi woman to win an Olympic sprint medal.

And those qualities will make her an imposing opponent as the competition progresses through this weekend's finals, a status Andrews had earlier confirmed in qualifying.

Andrews was away eighth in the 30-strong field and, needing only a top-24 time to progress to the next round, once again displayed her blazing speed.

The Kiwi recorded a qualifying time of 10.563 seconds to briefly set a new Olympic mark, break the national record and immediately book her spot in the 1/32 finals.

Andrews' Olympic record was surpassed by 10 subsequent riders - led by German Lea Friedrich in a time of 10.310s - but the Kiwi soon showed she had much more to come.

Compatriot Kirstie James was unable to join Andrews in the 1/32 finals, the talented endurance rider struggling in the sprint qualifying to stop the clock at 11.116s and finish 27th.