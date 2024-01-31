Central Otago teens make history at Olympics

Lake Hāwea freeskier Luke Harrold celebrates winning New Zealand’s first gold medal at a Winter Youth Olympics. PHOTO: OIS/THOMAS LOVELOCK

It's been an historic day for New Zealand at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, with two Central Otago freeski athletes winning gold and silver in the halfpipe.

Fin Melville Ives won silver in the halfpipe. Photo: supplied

Lake Hāwea’s Luke Harrold took the gold today, while Wānaka’s Fin Melville Ives was just behind in silver on a bluebird day at Welli Helli Ski Resort in South Korea.

Harrold (15) was incredibly impressive, dropping two switch ally-oop double cork 900s as well as a double cork 1260, to score a 94.25-point run first up in the finals.

Earlier this week, he won a bronze medal in the freeski big air competition.

Melville Ives (17) answered with a three double run which included a right double 12, left double 12, and an ally-oop double flat 900 to score 92.50.

Those scores remained the two highest for the competition, securing the top two podium spots.

It is the first time New Zealand has won an individual gold medal at any edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games, and the first time there has been two Kiwis on the same podium at any form of Winter Olympics.

“It feels pretty unreal right now. It’s been an amazing day,” Harrold said.

“You only come here once and to come away with the gold is so great.’’

Melville Ives said it was special to share the podium with his team-mate.

“It was so cool to be up there with Luke. Today’s been a dream, to have fun and get to go on the podium with your team- mate is so sick.”

Switzerland’s Alan Bornet took bronze.

New Zealand’s Liam Richards (Auckland) also made the final, finishing seventh.

The results take New Zealand’s medal tally at the Games to seven medals all up; one gold, two silver and four bronze.

The team has one more day of competition, with snowboard halfpipe on Thursday.

- Staff reporter