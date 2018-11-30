Wedlock, Watts to help bolster Otago

Mitchell Finnie

Familiar faces will return to blue and gold to boost Otago's chances at the Jefferies Cup.

Jacob Wedlock and Matt Watts will turn out for their home province as players of origin at this weekend's men's tournament in Christchurch.

The duo are based in Christchurch this year and playing in the club competition there.

Also joining the side will be two pick-up players from Canterbury. Ryan Britt is a strong addition to the pitching line-up, while Caleb Stewart brings quality to the infield.

On top of that Mitchell Finnie, who has been involved with the Auckland Tuatara baseball team, has been released to play for Otago.

Those five will join the rest of the squad - a combination of Dodgers and Cardinals premier players - to give Otago a solid looking line-up.

The side plays round-robin games against Canterbury, Southland and Marlborough tomorrow.

On Sunday morning, the tournament heads into semifinals, before the final that afternoon.

Canterbury enters as a heavy favourite, as always, while Otago coach Mark Ahlfeld also expects Marlborough to be strong.

While Sunday will decide the final placings, he said tomorrow was his main focus for now.

Getting through as either the second or third seed was important, as finishing fourth meant having to go through the top finisher to make the final.

Having a squad of 14 players was key for that, as was conserving them to last the tournament and picking the games to target.

He felt the side had a strong hitting line-up and was hoping the imports could integrate quickly.

Pitching looks to be another area in which the side is strong

Wedlock and Britt are both quality options, while the side has several others capable of filling that spot.

The side will be joined by the under-15 boys side, which has been tracking well before its Mainland Shield tournament.

It will play Canterbury, Southland, Mid Canterbury, South Canterbury and Marlborough.

The team has had a promising lead-in, claiming two comprehensive wins over Southland, to go with two one-run losses against the same opponent.