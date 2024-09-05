Where there's a Will: Stedman eyeing next Paralympics

New Zealand runner Will Stedman on the podium after claiming a silver medal in the men’s 400m T36 final at the Paris Paralympics yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Will Stedman is already looking ahead to the next Paralympics after adding another medal to his cabinet on Tuesday night.Stedman won a silver medal in the men’s 400m T36 final.

Competing a little under 16 hours after finishing fourth in the long jump, the 24-year-old Christchurch-based athlete produced an outstanding display to post a national record of 52.92sec behind defending champion James Turner, of Australia, who set a world record mark of 51.54sec.

For Stedman, it was the fifth Paralympic Games medal of his career and a third successive medal in the men’s 400m T36 after winning bronze medals at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games.

He told RNZ's Morning Report yesterday he was definitely aiming for a sixth Paralympic medal in Los Angeles in 2028.

‘‘I think there’s a lot of room to go, especially in the long jump. I think there’s a lot of technical changes and perfection I can do.

‘‘Obviously the 400m, I think there’s a lot of gains to be made there. Today I ran a PB but I wasn’t that fresh, and so, I’m actually really excited for the next four years.’’

He was happy with how he went in the 400m final after having a terrible sleep then some co-ordination issues with his cerebral palsy.

‘‘I got out well and felt pretty strong. I kind of hit the wall at 50m to go but managed to keep going across the line for the medal, which was great.

‘‘I ran a good first half of the race and felt good around the bend and pushed it hard. With 50m to go, I had nothing in the legs. I was trying to hold on and I almost tripped over a couple of times.

‘‘To run 52.92sec - a 0.44sec PB - is crazy. I knew I could run well today, but I didn’t think that well given the sleep I had. I’m over the moon with that performance.’’

The Parisian crowds provided a great atmosphere, he said.

‘‘The crowd is big, but also really gets into it. They really kind of participate. Today in the 400m, the noise was so loud.

‘‘It’s so cool. It’s such a good atmosphere to be competing in.’’

Stedman, who competes in the 100m T36 on Saturday, said he planned to celebrate by eating some ice cream in the Paralympic Village and resting up before his final event in Paris.

‘‘I’m really looking forward to the 100m. I’m in really good shape. We’ll give it a go and then see what happens.’’

He said the 100m was his ‘‘secondary event’’ but he hoped to make the final and make the most of his current good form and speed.

Meanwhile, New Zealand chef de mission Raylene Bates has been pleased with the early efforts of the athletes.

‘‘When you see athletes doing PBs at a pinnacle event and winning medals - you can’t do any more than doing a PB and gaining a medal.

‘‘Lots more competition to go, lots more potential medals but yeah, we’re on a bit of a high at the moment.’’

Bates said they were looking forward to the cycling individual time trial, equestrian, athletics heats and more swimming in the next couple of days.

‘‘It’s quite exciting - pretty full, packed programme for the next two or three days.’’

The support for the athletes, especially when someone French was competing, was overwhelming for some of the athletes, Bates said.

‘‘It’s amazing. Not just the swimming, the cycling at the velodrome, the Stade de France - even in the table tennis yesterday - you can’t hear yourself think.’’