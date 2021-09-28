Promising schoolboy players to hone skills at regional camp

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The next generation of schoolboy talent will get an insight into the demands of elite rugby during the holidays.

The Highlanders schools camp will be held from October 10 to 13 and involve 30 of the region’s best schoolboy players.

Coaches from within the Highlanders region will work with the young players over the four days and cover technical and tactical aspects of the game as well as the nutritional, physical and mental elements of performance.

The week will culminate on the Friday in a game against a Crusaders Junior XV in Timaru at 12.30pm.

The camp has been running for 10 years and has produced players of the calibre of Josh Renton, Patelesio Tomkinson, Josh Dickson, James Arscott and Sean Withy.

"It’s always a difficult task identifying, among so many talented players, who attends the camp,’’ convener and Highlanders talent development manager Kane Jury said.

“We tend to prioritise those players that are year 13, as it is their last chance to attend, but we also know

there are many exceptional year 12 players in our region as well and hopefully as many of the best players in our region get their opportunity at some point."

Predictably, the camp is dominated by Otago premier schools finalists Otago Boys’ High School and Southland Boys’ High School, who provide 21 of the 30 players invited.

But smaller schools such as Waitaki Boys’ High School, St Kevin’s College and Dunstan High School all have a presence, giving boys from the far corners of the region a chance to be noticed.

Highlanders camp

Schoolboys invited

Joe Cockburn (Dunstan High School), Jacob Mika (James Hargest), Josh Whaanga, Mitch Morton (John McGlashan College), Jay Davis, Mahonri Auva’a, Steve Salelea (King’s High School), Asesela Ravuvu (St Kevin’s College), Lotu Fifita (Waitaki Boys’ High School), Aaron Withy, Hunter Areaiti-Burgess, Jack Taylor, Jackson Bevin, Kaea Nikora-Balloch, Liam McIntosh, Richie Kuresa, Tom Nicholson (Southland Boys’ High School), Alex McLachlan, Filipo Whitehouse-Opetaia Tovio, Okusotino Peleki Tangifolau, Oscar Anderson, Semisi Tupou-Taeiloa, Cruz Wallace, Finn Hurley, Hopoate Finau, Mikaele Vaeau, Moana Takataka, Petelo Amato, Reuben Bouman, Ronan Dynes (Otago Boys’ High School).

Standby players: Keegan Ferguson, Thomas Larrivee, Ryan Johnston, Kaleb Hill (John

McGlashan), Fatai Kolai (King’s HS), Lachy Moore (Mt Aspiring College), Aaron Morrison

(Otago Boys’), Billy Andrew, Caleb Williams (Southland Boys’).