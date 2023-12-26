Final of series to be richest race in Otago history

It might eventually become known as the race that stops a region.

The third season of the Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series promises to be a cracker as the stakes are up and the fields are sure to be full.

One special number is the carrot. The final in March will carry a hefty $200,000 stake as a result of the TAB’s partnership with international betting agency Entain.

It will make the final at Wingatui the richest race in Otago history.

The mile [1600m] series, for horses in the intermediate grade, will enter its third year and again have 10 heats — conducted by six clubs at four South Island tracks — before the final at Wingatui.

The first three finishers in the final will be exempt from the ballot for a new $350,000 South Island race to be run at Riccarton in April.

The ODT Southern Mile series, a partnership between the newspaper and the Otago Racing Club, started in the 2021-22 season, and last summer attracted field sizes 40% above the national average.

It offers rating 65 and rating 75 horses a chance to race for some decent money.

Winton-trained gelding Henley was the inaugural champion, and White Robe Lodge star Burgie took the honours with a classy Terry Moseley ride last year.

The third edition of the series starts at Wingatui today.

After the $80,000 listed Hazlett Stakes, the Boxing Day races will finish with two Southern Mile heats, both for $50,000 stakes.