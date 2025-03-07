Hope becomes most successful female trainer

Greg and Nina Hope have 899 wins as a training partnership. PHOTO: HRNZ

With one milestone ticked off, Nina Hope is now just one win away from another.

The Woodend-based trainer became the most successful female trainer in this country as a result of Kowhai Summit’s upset win at Rangiora on Sunday.

That gave her 899 New Zealand wins, eclipsing the old mark set by Natalie Rasmussen in partnership with Mark Purdon from 2014 to 2021.

"[Son] Ben tracks all the facts and figures so I knew I was close and to get there was pretty cool," hope said.

All 899 wins have come in partnership with husband Greg Hope.

Together they have had 6747 starters, their first winner together being Eyreton Bay at Marlborough in May 2001.

"It’s very much a team thing. I haven’t done this on my own," Hope said.

Other female trainers to have topped 500 winners are Catherine Butt, who has trained 740 in partnership with husband David Butt, Michelle Wallis with 691 (323 on her account and 368 in partnership with husband Bernie Hackett), and Nicky Chilcott on 558.

In the past 20 or so years there have been so many highlights for the Hopes — but a few stand out for Nina.

"The Dominion quinella with Monbet and Quite The Moment was a pretty cool moment."

In the country’s most prestigious trotting race, only three-quarters of a length separated Monbet, driven by Ricky May, and Quite A Moment.

The two stablemates were five lengths clear of the rest.

Bred by the Hopes, Monbet won 23 from 37 and was voted New Zealand Horse of the Year in 2015-16.

These days fellow multiple group 1 winner Muscle Mountain is the stable star.

"He’s special because I spend so much time with him."

"You have different connections with different horses and you love them all but Jason Rulz had my heart," she says.

Jason Rulz won 14 races in this country.

Hope’s history-making training feat follows Sam Ottley’s record-breaking year as a driver in 2024.

She became the first woman to rein 100 winners in a 12-month season and also become the first female driver in this country to go past 800 career wins.

Hope’s 900th training success could come this weekend as more of the team’s runners head to Westport today and Reefton on Sunday.