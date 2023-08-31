NZ Cup Day tickets go on sale

Canterbrians will be counting their pennies and dusting off their trilby hats as tickets for one of New Zealand's biggest social events of the year go on sale.

The IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup will return to Addington Raceway on Tuesday, November 14 and general ticket sales went live at 10am today.

The 120th edition of the event will boast all the usual festivities and celebrations.

Last year it attracted roughly 15,000 sharply dressed guests to the racecourse, but organisers want to “push the boundaries” for the 2023 event.

Among the headline changes to this year’s Cup Day is the boasting of the brand-new ‘ZM On The Green With Bombay Sapphire’ - a refreshing take on the traditional Lindauer on the Lawn.

Described as an “exhilarating collaboration” between NZME’s radio network ZM and Addington’s lawn space, the space will feature live music and cocktail bars.

A VIP zone and elite horse-racing action will complete what the event believes will be one of the highlights of this year’s Cup Day.

NZME was “incredibly proud” to partner with Addington Raceway, said the media company’s upper south general manager Ben Harris.

“This area will add another vibrant and exciting element to the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day,” said Harris.

Other changes to the 2023 festivities will be a redesign of the Public Village, where the heart of the action has been completely reimagined.

Attendees can expect pop-up craft and cocktail bars, DJ sets, the popular silent disco and prime views from the public lawn to witness all the racing action.

Making an appearance for the first time in over a decade will be The Crossing Cup Day Fashion Marquee, which organisers say will bring a fresh dimension to the event.

Addington Raceway chief executive Brian Thompson said he intends to push the boundaries of innovation to improve the guest experience at the raceway.

“The introduction of new areas and a redesigned footprint epitomises our dedication to creating unforgettable moments and ensuring our guests enjoy an exceptional time.”