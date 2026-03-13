Share A Dream drops down into a very winnable grade at Wingatui tomorrow. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Tyler Dewe has been called the punters’ pal at Wingatui before and he hopes his popularity can rise again tomorrow.

The Southland trainer will bring two horses north for Dunedin’s annual dual-code meeting and both look set to start short-priced favourites.

Seaside Charlie will be out to cash in after producing third placings in his two starts to date.

Both efforts had real merit, though Dewe admitted he was not initially thrilled with the latter of them.

"I thought his first run was big and his second one was a bit average."

"But the form out of it has been franked.

"Both horses that beat him home are handy enough and they have gone on to run good races."

Seaside Charlie’s assignment tomorrow looks the easiest of the three starts he has been aimed at so far.

"The only thing is he hasn’t raced on grass before, but he is a really well-gaited horse, so I don’t think it will be a problem."

"I have tinkered with his gear a wee bit, so hopefully that will help him too."

Share A Dream will drop down into a very winnable grade in his Wingatui assignment.

The pacer comes into the race after running home well in his last start at Wingatui.

"I think for the horse he is he hasn’t been racing with the spark we would expect him to."

"For that reason, I have made a few changes.

"I have added sliding blinds and I have upped his workload as well."

Unlike his stablemate, Share A Dream brings proven grass-track form, having placed twice and run fourth in his three starts on turf.

Mark Hurrell will link up with both of Dewe’s runners on Sunday.

The reinsman will combine with another runner stepping down in grade at Wingatui in the Tony Stratford-trained Lydah Valley.

Hurrell also drives Born To Rock, a grass-track winner two starts ago at Riverton.