Southern Mile series finds eighth winner

And that makes it eight.

The new Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series produced its eighth winner from as many qualifying heats at the Banks Peninsula Racing Club’s meeting at Riccarton on Saturday.

Wild Rover, a 4yr-old gelding trained by Michael and Matthew Pitman, won the $35,000 heat and earned 10 points in the series.

It was Wild Rover’s second win at his 10th start.

Apprentice jockey Kavish Chowdhoory kept the favourite within reach of the fast-running Decisive then made his move with 600m to go.

The Andrew Carston-trained Hunter Villain grabbed eight points for finishing second, and The Danny Crozier-trained Just A Promiss, which missed out on points when slipping to 12th in the second heat at Wingatui on Boxing Day, claimed seven points for finishing third.

Two horses that had already earned points in the series banked some more.

Decisive claimed three points for finishing seventh, moving to 12 points and eighth place in the series, and Vardon Road earned a point for placing 10th to move to nine points.

Namibia Miss, third in the series on 14 points, was entered at Riccarton but scratched.

Heat nine in the ODT Southern Mile series is at the Southland Racing Club’s meeting at Ascot Park this Saturday, and the 10th and final heat is at the Canterbury Jockey Club’s meeting at Riccarton on February 25.

The $60,000 final is at Wingatui on March 5.

— Haggle, bred at White Robe Lodge, won the Pearl Series 1000m at Riccarton on Saturday.

Victory for the Brian and Shane Anderton-trained 2yr-old followed a third in the gelding’s first start at Riccarton on January 29.