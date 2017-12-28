War Admiral may have a shot at Hambletonian

War Admiral and Dexter Dunn trot to victory at Gore yesterday. Photo: Jonny Turner

A start in the season’s first 3yr-old trotting classic is being considered for War Admiral after his win at Gore yesterday.

The Tony Stratford-trained squaregaiter scored his maiden victory in race 4 with Dexter Dunn in the sulky.

Though Stratford will take a patient approach with War Admiral this season, he has the Hambletonian trot at Ashburton in February in mind for the horse.

‘‘If he happens to win another one we might look at the Hambletonian, because he is really good off the gate,’’ the trainer said.

‘‘We will not go deep into the season. We will certainly look at that race, though, and then we will assess from there.’’

War Admiral is a big trotter who will be well served with time, so it is not expected the horse will carry on racing past summer.

‘‘He is a work in progress. His ability has never been in doubt; even as a 2yr-old, he was a very nice horse.

‘‘He will be up to those better trots down here in 12 months’ time.’’

Dexter Dunn produced an inch-perfect drive to win yesterday’s feature, the Gore Cup, with Royal Bengal.

The reinsman had the Tony and Ken Barron-trained pacer in the one-one throughout the race before unleashing him for his winning run on the home turn.

As with War Admiral, the best is yet to come from trotter Too Cool, who resumed with a win in race 1 yesterday.

The 4yr-old trotted to an easy victory after being positioned in the one-one throughout the race by driver Brent Barclay.

Trainer Brett Grey thinks the mare can progress further through the grades.

‘‘I think so; she is from a great family. She is not ready yet, really.

‘‘She is a lovely wee mare, this one. She probably doesn’t trot the bends as well here as at the bigger tracks.’’

Yesterday’s feature trot, race 7, was won by the Clark Barron-trained Mass Invasion.

Driver Ellie Barron gave her rivals too much to do to beat her by pouring pressure on them inside the final 400m.



