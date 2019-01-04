War Admiral prepared for victory

The form around trotter War Admiral has him looking like a winner at Roxburgh today.

The trotter has put in two big races in his last two starts to run second to the talented Majestic Man.

Majestic Man made that form look outstanding with his good win in free-for-all company at Omakau on Wednesday.

War Admiral produced a huge effort, sitting outside Majestic Man for most of their race on Gore Cup day, and came through the run well, trainer Tony Stratford said.

"He is trotting very well at the moment."

Junior driver Sheree Tomlinson will again drive War Admiral today.

Stratford will seek back-to-back wins in the 2700m feature trot at the annual Roxburgh meeting after producing War Machine to win in track record-breaking time last year.

War Admiral meets an even line-up of trotters in the event.

That's The Story brings excellent form to the race, but that form has come in weaker fields than those in which War Admiral has been racing.

Globe Trekker looks one of the toughest for War Admiral to beat, on the strength of good form in Canterbury.

Stratford lines up last year's runner-up, Royal Bengal, in today's Roxburgh Cup.

The pacer ran second by a half-neck to the classy Delishka in last year's edition when trained by Ken and Tony Barron.

The pacer had a stint in Auckland and competed at the Harness Jewels before joining Stratford this season.

Royal Bengal put in a solid pipe-opener in the Wairio Cup behind Smokin By before things went terribly wrong for him in the Gore Cup.

He was carted back by his stablemate Benio Ben, which Stratford thinks could have cost the horse running second.

"He would have been better off staying parked for the last lap, and he probably would have run second.

"If that had happened, you could say he had the perfect form coming in to Roxburgh, because he ran a good race for fourth at Winton before that.

"On his work, I would like to think he would go close to winning."

Royal Bengal takes on a good line up in today's 2700m feature.

It includes his stablemate Especial and Benio Ben.

Queen Bee Bardon shares the 15m backmark with Royal Bengal and Especial.

The pacer is unlikely to have to run the same sizzling sectionals that were set in Wednesday's track record-breaking win by Funatthebeach in the Central Otago Cup.

The mare worked hard early, and understandably she tired in the home straight.

Nearis Green also comes into today's race after running out of puff in his last start.

Gore Cup runner-up Mr Kiwi adds to an intriguing race and also looks a real winning threat.



