Nathan Williamson. Photo: supplied

It is just like riding a bike.

That is the approach Nathan Williamson is taking to the resumption of his driving career at Gore today.

After passing all of his medical tests with flying colours, Williamson was back at the workouts last week for the first time since his shocking spill at Alexandra Park in December.

From the sidelines, it looked like the leading southern trainer-driver had barely been out of the cart.

Williamson confirmed it very much felt that way.

"To be honest, it was great just to be out there doing it again.

"Probably the only thing was I wasn’t using my own helmet, which felt a bit different, but as far as everything else went it was pretty much just another day at the workouts."

Williamson has eight drives confirmed for the Wyndham Harness Racing Club’s meeting at Gore today.

The reinsman was not keen on a full book for his return and is happy with what he is calling a manageable number.

While there is plenty of chatter among his peers and harness racing fans about his return, including some commentary on how quickly he is making it back from such a serious incident, Williamson himself is taking a low-key approach.

"There is a lot of interest in Thursday and it has been pretty humbling, all of the messages and support we have had all the way through.

"I have been feeling really good and, really, I am just focusing on getting out there and getting back into it without getting too caught up in the buildup.

"All of the medical people I’ve been dealing with have all told me these things affect everyone differently.

"Things were serious in the beginning, but I am lucky that I haven’t had the issues that many people have to worry about.

"I am hoping that once we get under way on Thursday, it will be just another day at the races and I can’t see why it won’t be."

There is a touch of irony about who Williamson rates his best winning chance.

While he has been sidelined, brother Matthew has taken the reins behind Always Dreaming and the pair will be out to continue their great combination.

With race fitness on his side, the pacer looks as good as any winning chance from Williamson’s strong team of six.

"He’s been going great and he’s had the racing, whereas most of my ones at Gore are having their first runs back.

"He’s got good manners, he’s going well and he should run a nice race."

Williamson is using the same logic when assessing the best hope among the horses he is driving.

"Rise Up N Dance has been in good form and he’s freshened up nicely since his last run at Cromwell.

"We have a nice team in and I expect them to run well, but he is one that’s had racing and should be right there from his good draw."

Williamson takes two outside drives, both for the Brett Gray stable.

The driver’s last win came in Gray’s colours with Flashpoint at Wingatui on December 7.