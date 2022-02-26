Zouluminous latest mile series winner at Riccarton

An Australian import maintained a winning run with victory in the final heat in the Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series at Riccarton yesterday.

Zouluminous, a 5yr-old from the Jamie Richards stable, won the rating 74 race over the 1600m distance in style.

She took the lead with about 800m to go and charged to the finish, clocking 1min 35.83sec (last 600m in 35.47sec) and holding off the threatening Phelan The Power.

It was a third straight win for Zouluminous, bred at Rosemont Stud in Victoria, and her fifth from 23 starts.

She also won a heat in the ODT Southern Mile series at Wingatui on January 15.

The classy mare contributed to another treble when she gave Matamata apprentice jockey Joe Kamaruddin his third consecutive race win at the meeting.

It means Zouluminous finishes second after the 10 heats in the series.

She has 20 points, one behind top qualifier Colossal.

Phelan The Power grabs eight points for second place and moves to 16 points in the series, tied for fourth.

Demand Respect ran fifth yesterday to gain five points and move to 12 points, tied for 13th.

Nominations now open for the $60,000 ODT Southern Mile final at Wingatui next Saturday.

As many as 20 horses — any horse that ran in any of the 10 heats is eligible — are expected to be nominated, and the field of 14 will be decided on qualifying points.