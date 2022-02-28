Monday, 28 February 2022

South well represented in under-23s

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Rowing

    Otago rowers Logan Docherty (front) and Reuben Cook competed in the double sculls for the Wairau...
    Otago rowers Logan Docherty (front) and Reuben Cook competed in the double sculls for the Wairau club at the New Zealand rowing championships at Lake Ruataniwha earlier this month. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT
    There is a healthy sprinkling of southern rowers in the New Zealand under-23 squad for the world championships in Italy.

    The squad was named after the national trials at Lake Karapiro last week.

    Former Otago Boys’ High School pupil Ben Mason, who won the premier singles title for his Avon club at the national championships, is in the men’s sculling squad and is joined by Kobe Miller, rowing at Otago University out of the Wairau club.

    The New Zealand under-23 men’s lightweight double scull consists of two southern men, Reuben Cook, formerly of Otago Boys’ and now rowing for both Wairau and Otago University, and Oamaru product and Wairau representative Logan Docherty.

    Sally Wylaars (Otago University/Avon) is in the women’s sweep squad.

    Attendance limits meant Rowing New Zealand decided it could not hold a fair trial for the men’s sweep discipline.

    Triallists for the men’s sweep will be invited to another trial in April.

    The full squad will assemble in Italy before the world under-23 championships in July, at which point final crew selections will be confirmed.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter