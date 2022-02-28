South well represented in under-23s

Otago rowers Logan Docherty (front) and Reuben Cook competed in the double sculls for the Wairau club at the New Zealand rowing championships at Lake Ruataniwha earlier this month. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT

There is a healthy sprinkling of southern rowers in the New Zealand under-23 squad for the world championships in Italy.

The squad was named after the national trials at Lake Karapiro last week.

Former Otago Boys’ High School pupil Ben Mason, who won the premier singles title for his Avon club at the national championships, is in the men’s sculling squad and is joined by Kobe Miller, rowing at Otago University out of the Wairau club.

The New Zealand under-23 men’s lightweight double scull consists of two southern men, Reuben Cook, formerly of Otago Boys’ and now rowing for both Wairau and Otago University, and Oamaru product and Wairau representative Logan Docherty.

Sally Wylaars (Otago University/Avon) is in the women’s sweep squad.

Attendance limits meant Rowing New Zealand decided it could not hold a fair trial for the men’s sweep discipline.

Triallists for the men’s sweep will be invited to another trial in April.

The full squad will assemble in Italy before the world under-23 championships in July, at which point final crew selections will be confirmed.