All Blacks halfback ruled out for start of Rugby Championship

Cam Roigard. File photo: Getty

All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard will be sidelined for at least the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship.

Roigard fractured his right foot during the France series and will not travel to Argentina for the opening rounds.

He joins fellow halfback Noah Hotham, who could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Tasman's Finlay Christie was scratched from today's NPC clash with Bay of Plenty, and is likely to be called in as a replacement.

The All Blacks said Roigard's return to play would be assessed in two weeks.

New Zealand's squad for the Rugby Championship will be announced at midday Monday.