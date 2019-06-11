Carter reveals new movie

Dan Carter celebrates after the All Blacks 2015 World Cup victory. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks great Dan Carter has revealed his next big move - a movie.

The former international has announced on social media that a feature will hit the big screens later this year.

"Excited to share with you guys about a project I've been working on over the past 12 months," Carter posted on Facebook.

"A film will be coming out which gives a deep insight into my personal life, my career and particularly my challenging road to the 2015 Rugby World Cup. It will be in cinemas in New Zealand on August 29 and I'll be sure to share the details for my international friends soon! Official title and trailer to come."

Carter's not the first All Blacks to feature on the big screen.

Former teammate Richie McCaw had a similar project called Chasing Great which came out following the last World Cup.

Stephen Donald, who famously came onto the field to play first five-eighth in the 2011 World Cup final, a tournament in which Carter was ruled out of with injury, had his story turned into a TV movie called The Kick.