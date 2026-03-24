Highlanders flanker Adam Thomson throws himself at the Waratahs defence during a Super Rugby game in Dunedin in 2012. Photo: Peter McIntosh Adam Thomson was always a bit different. He had a playing style unlike anyone in the history of the Highlanders, he had a spectacular crop of blond hair that sometimes seem to have a life of its own, and he had a wandering mind that found all sorts of subjects interesting. Even today, if you browse Thomson’s social media, you will find videos of him helping coach in Thailand, promoting a vege burger, checking out artwork and taking part in a hikoi. Difference can be a good thing — and Thomson was one mighty good rugby player. He had lightning speed, sharp instincts and a combination of intelligence and cunning that helped him pop up in all sorts of places at all sorts of right times. Nominally a blindside flanker, he was physical enough to play No 8, fast and smart enough to wear No 7, and tall and aerially skilled enough to handle his share of lineout duties. He seemed a relaxed sort of dude who never got angry. But he played with a fight and a fury that only the great loose forwards possess. Those shoulders were broad, too. This is not meant to sound disrespectful, but the rough period from 2007 to 2012 was not exactly a sparkling era for the Highlanders, and Thomson often carried the team on his back with displays of remarkable commitment and skill. The Ashburton-raised, Christchurch-educated loose forward was considered something of a late bloomer, but he was on the radar when he captained a Christchurch Boys’ First XV that won 22 consecutive games, scored three tries in a game for New Zealand Schools, and won junior world titles with the national under-19 and under-21 teams. He had to play a lot of rugby for University A and Otago before becoming a Highlanders regular, after which he was something of a surprise initial selection for the All Blacks, preferred to a young chap called Kieran Read. "Getting in the All Blacks is a dream come true, but I’ve always had the belief in myself that I could play at an elite level," he said at the time. "I’ve had a few setbacks, I suppose. There was a chance that I might have looked overseas or at another province, but I love Otago and playing for the Highlanders." Thomson went on to play 29 tests and was part of the World Cup-winning side in 2011. He had stints in Japan, returned to Super Rugby with the Reds and Rebels, and played for both the Chiefs and Waikato in his final season, 2020. Thomson was struck down by a spinal infection in 2017 and spent 57 days in a Japanese hospital. "It was hugely scary. There were some pretty dark moments. In my life I've had a pretty cruisy run in terms of major obstacles, injuries and what not, so for me that was the biggest challenge I've ever faced." Thomson has turned to coaching through assistant roles with Waikato and the Chiefs Manawa, and has formed a training and performance business with fellow former All Black Ross Filipo. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz