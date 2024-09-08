Big turnout tipped to welcome Ranfurly Shield to Marlborough

Tasman's Timoci Tavatavanawai admires the Ranfurly Shield after their 25-24 win against the Magpies last night. Photo: Getty Images

Marlborough's Mayor says the community is proud and excited to see the Ranfurly Shield return to the region after more than 50 years.

The Tasman Mako made history last night, winning the shield after defeating the Hawke's Bay Magpies 25 to 24.

Before the team formed in 2006, the Log o' Wood was last in Marlborough in 1973 when its senior representative side won against Canterbury.

Nadine Taylor said the council were hosting a homecoming for the shield on Monday and anticipated it would be a popular event.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor. Photo: Marlborough District Council

"We're going to predict a really big turnout. We're also inviting and hope to have along a couple of representatives from that 1973 team that took the Ranfurly shield off Canterbury. Ramon Sutherland, the captain's been invited along and we hope that he'll be able to be there," Taylor said.

It would be wonderful for the original team to welcome back the Tasman Mako and acknowledge their efforts, she said.

Last night, she said she was on her feet when the final whistle went off and the community was full of pride at the result.

"If social media's a measure of a community it was going off last night, there was just so much great comment, woohoo, the log o' wood's coming back, it's coming home.

"Everyone was really excited and really proud of the team, it was a phenomenal game. They kept us on the edge of our seats right to the very end."

"I remember how the province reacted when we had the shield in 1973 and huge provincial pride and now I'm proud for Tasman, for the top of the south that we've got the shield back in our region. So overwhelming sense of pride and I could see the effort from the team, and they left nothing on the field they gave it everything," Taylor said.

The Tasman Mako already did a great job at connecting with younger players in the community, she said.

"This will just elevate it further... I think that will just drive that surge of pride and I guess it might drive a little bit more focus and energy into local rugby but that's pretty high here already as you can see by the team so I think it'll be a wonderful coming together as we celebrate with our reps."

Monday's event will be held at 3.30pm at Seymour Square in Blenheim.