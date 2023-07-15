Black Ferns overcome scare to beat USA

Black Fern Tanya Kalouvinale tries to bust out of a USA tackle. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns have rallied to beat the USA 39-17 at Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium.

The match in Canada couldn’t have started worse for the Ferns, as halfback Iritana Hohaia left the officials little choice but to brandish a red card after her high tackle was deemed reckless head to head contact - just two minutes into the contest.

The USA promptly seized the opportunity - scoring their first try from the resulting lineout after a well set up maul and tidy step from blindside flanker Tafuna.

Not to be outdone, the USA copped a card of their own, bringing the player numbers even at 14 following shoulder to head contact by openside Georgia Perris-Redding. The TMO adjudged the tackle to have mitigating factors and therefore a yellow rather than red.

In an almost carbon-copy of the USA’s first try - the Ferns kicked for touch for the penalty following the yellow card and after lineout and maul debutant hooker Grace Gago showed her strength to crash over and bring the score to 5-7 after eight minutes.

Both sides struggled to maintain possession through errors but it was the USA who struck next - a poor piece of ball security lead to a turnover just 15m out from the Ferns’ line and the USA forwards went to work - earning a penalty a scoring through number eight Johnson in the 23rd minute from the resulting quick tap to make it 5-14.

There was more trouble to come for the Black Ferns - who stacked up six penalties in a row during some desperate defence. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u was the one singled out and given her marching orders for the second yellow card of the match.

Hawkins kicked the penalty and the USA headed into the sheds at half time with a commanding 5-17 lead.

The Black Ferns had nine handling errors and conceded seven penalties in the first half - they were going to need to sharpen up significantly if they were to recover in the second.

The USA failed to continue their form from the first half - aimlessly kicking the ball back to the Black Ferns rather than finding touch - and the Ferns took full advantage.

With so many dangerous players on the park - bolstered by their half time substitutions the USA gave the Black Ferns far too much possession and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu eventually crossed for their second try seven minutes in to the second half. Holmes kicked the conversion and there was blood in the water at 12-17.

A penalty goal two minutes later from Holmes closed the gap further to 15-17.

By the 58th minute - the Black Ferns were starting to seize control - another well worked lineout with a crafty shift of the ball to the blindside allowed Pip Love to pick and go and score in the left hand corner. Holmes added the conversion with a great effort from the sideline and the Ferns had hit the lead at 22-17.

From this point cracks began to appear in the armour of the USA - the Black Ferns were able to sustain phases and were beginning to regularly make the advantage line.

A second try to Mikaele-Tu’u in the 68th minute took the lead to 29-17 and by now the were in total control.

Demant and Du-Plessis scored once each to make the 39-17 scoreline reflective of the ‘game of two halves’ nature of the match.

The Ferns will be pleased with their second half effort - Demant and Holmes in particular were electric with ball in hand and their replacement front row had the USA under the pump at scrum time.

They were plagued by errors and penalties but the resilience shown to overturn the half time scoreline was exactly what is required of World Champions.

HT: USA 17 NZ 5