Matatū captain Grace Brooker has been recalled for international duties three years after last pulling on the Black Ferns jersey.

The midfielders’ inclusion is one of three changes to the Black Ferns end-of-year squad announced on Wednesday.

Backs Alena Saili and Maia Davis have left to fulfil their Black Ferns Sevens commitments, Ruahei Demant and Mia Anderson — who sustained recent calf injuries — will remain with the squad, while Arene Landon-Lane, who was called in as injury cover, has also been released.

Brooker last played for the Black Ferns against the United States in 2023, played AFLW for Essendon in 2025 and returned to captain Matatū to the Super Rugby Aupiki final this year.

“Grace brings a real level of diligence and experience to the group,’’ coach Whitney Hansen said.

“Her understanding of the game combined with her ability to lead are invaluable, particularly when it comes to preparing the team and challenging those around her to be better.”

The Black Ferns will play their first of three tests against France in Waikato next Saturday.

Future Black Ferns will also get their chance to make history with the inaugural under-21 side named on Wednesday.

Otago second five Naomi Sopoaga and lock Emily Dale have earned the call-up, while lock Leila Hill and centre Charlotte Va’afusuaga have been named as injury cover.

Matatū is also well represented among the 24-strong squad with prop Wikitoria Rogers, lock Sophie Kerr, midfielder Rosie Moffitt, and backs Binky Muamua and Poppy Baxter.

Former Highlanders lock and Hurricanes Poua coach Hayden Triggs will guide the team, which will play against Australia in Christchurch on October 31 — a doubleheader with the Black Ferns’ fixture against France.

“This is a group of talented athletes and with 19 players having experienced Super Rugby Aupiki in 2026, we have some exceptional young leaders among the group as we head into what will be an historic fixture against Australia,’’ Triggs said.

New Zealand squads

Black Ferns

Props: Chryss Viliko, Maddison Robinson, Ngano Tavake, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Mo’omo’oga Palu, Santo Taumata

Hookers: Vici-Rose Green, Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Ponsonby

Locks: Maia Roos, Laura Bayfield, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Amarante Sititi

Loose forwards: Mia Anderson, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Elinor-Plum King, Layla Sae

Halfbacks: Maia Joseph, Tara Turner

First fives: Ruahei Demant, Hannah King

Midfielders: Sylvia Brunt, Justine McGregor, Amy Du Plessis, Grace Brooker

Outside backs: Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Mererangi Paul, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a.

Under-21

Props: Amber Mundell, Faythe Finau, Jaden Lauvale, Keiana Roffey, Wikitoria Rogers

Hookers: Chrissy-Jon Leaoasavaii, Danny-Elle Fesolai

Locks: Emily Dale, Hannah Taimalelagi, Sophie Kerr

Loose forwards: Anahera Hamahona, Mele Latu’ila, Taufa Bason, Zara Feaunati

Halfbacks: Emacyn Ieremia, Malina Leatherby-Miller

First fives: Ella Henderson

Midfield: Naomi Sopoaga, Rosie Moffitt

Outside backs: Keira Su’a-Smith, Binky Muamua, Poppy Baxter, Presayus Singh, Sariyah Paitai.