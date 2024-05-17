Five questions for Star captain Jordan Stewart

Jordan Stewart

With Star, it was my first year in 2015, winning the Galbraith Shield. We haven’t won it since then so that is my personal favourite.

2. Hardest opponent?

There have been a few good guys. Phil Halder was definitely a good battle, and another guy from Marist was Lio Tosi, who plays for the Hurricanes now. He was a tough man to put down.

3. What rugby player do you admire and why?

Someone like Ethan Blackadder. He plays so physical and he keeps coming back. Or you can’t go past Southland boys in the mix like young Jack Taylor and Ethan de Groot.

4. What do you do to relax?

I generally just catch up with mates. After a good win, it’s nice to go into the clubrooms and just put the feet up and catch up with some of the boys and the life members throughout the club.

5. If Jordan Stewart is cooking, what are we eating?

You can’t go past a good steak. Something easy like that.