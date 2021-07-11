All Blacks four-try hero Dane Coles breaks down field supported by team-mates (from left) Ethan de Groot, Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Coles flop.

Perhaps that is what they will call it years from now.

Reserve hooker Dane Coles became the first All Black forward to score four tries in a test.

His scoring blitz helped the All Blacks secure a 57-23 win over a spirited Fijian side at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old did not have to work too hard for any of them. He just flopped over the line, really.

He got himself wedged in at the back of a lineout drive to score the first three and scooped up some loose ball to make it four.

Other than when he threw the ball in, did he score every time he touched the ball?

"No comment. Maybe once more but, yeah, I don’t know," he said, chuckling.

"I’ve got to keep my feet firmly on the ground here because everyone is probably trying to bawl me out.

"But I might have said the forwards did all the work like the old cliche. I just sat on the back and steered the ship and managed to dot down.

"I’m not too sure how many times I touched the ball. But I’ll take it."

The tactic certainly worked out well for the All Blacks.

The Fijians had been dominating the breakdown. They were more physical over the ball, but stopping the rolling maul proved a much bigger challenge.

Coles, who came on as a substitute with about 30 minutes remaining, felt Fiji had done a great job of slowing the All Blacks’ ball down and pilfering some turnovers.

"I think we could have taken a bit better control, maybe just with our ball carrying and staying in the fight little bit longer.

"But I think it was just going to ground a little bit earlier in the tackle and they were straight on that ball.

"We were probably just slightly off the pace around that early on.

"But all credit to them. They are hard men to move off the ball when they are on it."