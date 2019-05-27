Pioneer's firepower too much for Albion

Pioneer beat its cross-town rival Albion Excelsior 42-10 at the Gore Showgrounds in division one action in Gore on Saturday.

Albion was celebrating its 120-year jubilee over the weekend, and the excitement and energy of the occasion spilled out on to the field.

The game was played at a frantic pace with some hard and heavy defence from both sides.

Albion was in the hunt at halftime but Pioneer had too much firepower.

Blues B bounced back from last week's loss to Pioneer to decisively beat Waikiwi 39-7 on club day at Balmoral Drive.

Waikiwi had been in good form and got out of the gates quickly with a converted try to Shai Mitchell.

Blues absorbed the pressure and in the second quarter scored two tries, going into the break with a 12-7 lead. It was all Blues in the second half, with some classy touches from Jason Bishop a highlight.

Mossburn beat Waiau Star 69-12 in Tuatapere. The Mossburn forward pack led by Aaron Nind and Ryan Carter laid a good platform for the backs to run in some well taken tries. Midfielders Brendon Duthie and Grayson Hamilton also had fine games.

Wakatipu had a big win at home over Star B 39-15.

In the top-of-the-table clash in division two, Tokanui beat Mataura 22-10.

Drummond Limehills Star put last week's hiccup against Mataura behind it to beat Marist B 48-12 in Drummond. No8 Harry Smith and his brother Stanley, at openside, impressed, while midfielder Nathan Milne was another key contributor. Wing Kere Tautau was assured on defence and clinical on attack, scoring three tries.

Riverton roughed up its western Southland neighbour Ohai Nightcaps 41-14, while Collegiate beat Pirates Old Boys 37-26.

Bush Pirates found some form before next week's club centennial when beating Blues Bs 20-19.

Balfour Lumsden thrashed Woodlands B 82-22.

- John Langford