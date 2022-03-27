Highlander Freedom Vahakolo gets past the Blues’ Rieko Ioane during the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific match between their two sides at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. PHOTOS:PETER MCINTOSH

Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu could probably swat a Mack truck aside if it got in the way.

So maybe you can forgive the Highlanders for missing a few tackles as he stormed his way to a critical try to help set up a 32-25 win for the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

It was just one of the moments the result of the game hinged on.

Beauden Barrett scored an important try just before the break, which proved crucial for the Blues as well.

Highlanders winger Mosese Dawai had a try ruled out by the TMO for a knock-on. That was another sliding-door moment in an exciting game played in front of 7500 fans.

For the most part the Highlanders turned in a much-improved performance.

They trailed 18-6 at the break but scored three tries in the second spell to get themselves back into the contest.

Fullback Sam Gilbert scored a brace and loose forward Shannon Frizell hit the ball up a couple of million times.

Highlander Josh Dickson cools off during the game.

Towering lock Fabian Holland made his debut and halfback Aaron Smith provided his usual hustle.

Had it not been for a costly fumble in the final moments, the Highlanders might have got across for a fourth try to send the game into extra time.

Instead they recorded their fifth consecutive loss and find themselves at the bottom of the competition standings in desperate need of win.

The Blues opened the scoring with a penalty in the opening minute before powerful winger Caleb Clarke jigged his way over from about 20m out.

Fellow winger Mark Telea, who looked dangerous every touch, skipped through an ineffectual tackle by Dawai but lost the ball. That was a narrow escape for the home side.

Mitch Hunt landed a second penalty for the Highlanders, but some poor discipline of their own allowed the Blues to strike just before the break.

Sotutu got disrupted at the back of the scrum by Smith, who managed to knock the ball free.

But Sam Nock scooped up the loose ball and swung it to Barrett, who scored in the corner.

That hurt the Highlanders. But the Blues probably should have been up more than 18-6 at the break.

Frizell made a series of strong carries as the Highlanders battered away at the line after the resumption.

Eventually, a gap appeared out wide and fullback Sam Gilbert cut through on a nice angle to score.

That was the result of hard work, but what happened down the other end a few moments later was the result of raw power.

Sotutu busted through a gang tackle and brushed off another to score.

Prop Daniel Lienert-Brown sprinted through the gap to score and close the deficit again.

Dawai had his spectacular try ruled out on review.

And when Blues replacement first five Stephen Perofeta darted through a gap to score at the other end, the Highlanders looked beaten.

But the home team replied through a second to Gilbert to set up a tense finish.