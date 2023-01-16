Dave Rennie sacked as Wallabies coach

Dave Rennie. Photo: Reuters

Dave Rennie has been sensationally sacked as Wallabies head coach eight months out from the World Cup, with former England boss Eddie Jones taking over.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones has signed a five-year deal with Rugby Australia through to 2027 and will also oversee the Wallaroos programme.

Rennie finishes with a winning record of 38 per cent, the lowest of any coach in Wallabies history with a minimum of 30 tests. The Wallabies are coming off a difficult 2022, which only yielded five wins from 14 tests.

Jones, who was sacked as England coach last month, returns as Wallabies coach 18 years after a spell from 2001-2005.

“It is a major coup for Australian Rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program,” McLennan told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Eddie’s deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing Rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”

Jones said he is looking forward to leading his country to a World Cup.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup,” Jones said in a statement.

“It is going to be an immense period for Australian Rugby – as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.

“The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth – if we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup.

“I saw how gutsy the Wallaroos were in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year – it looks like there is a real spirit in that group that will drive the women’s programme forward ahead of their next World Cup in 2025.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back home and getting stuck in.”