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Rugby

Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final

Clutha halfback Sam Stratford clears the ball during the 2025 Southern Region club rugby final against West Taieri at the Balclutha Showgrounds. The teams meet in a rematch on Saturday. Photo: JPH Sports Photography
Clutha halfback Sam Stratford clears the ball during the 2025 Southern Region club rugby final against West Taieri at the Balclutha Showgrounds. The teams meet in a rematch on Saturday. Photo: JPH Sports Photography
Clutha halfback Sam Stratford clears the ball during the 2025 Southern Region club rugby final against West Taieri at the Balclutha Showgrounds. The teams meet in a rematch on Saturday. Photo: JPH Sports Photography
Francis Parker
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Sport|Rugby
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