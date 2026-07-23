Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final

The stage is set for the Southern Region premier club final. Nine teams set out at the start of the season with aspirations of making the big dance and only two remain. The final will be contested on Saturday at the Balclutha Showgrounds in a replay of the 2025 final between Clutha and West Taieri. Clutha come into the final with the favourites tag. The Steamers are the defending champions and have put together an unbeaten season to date. In Southern Region competition, Clutha are on a 17-match winning streak which goes back four games into the end of the 2025 season. The last Southern Region team to beat Clutha was, in fact, West Taieri in round two last year. Clutha are coming off a hard fought semifinal last weekend against Heriot where they were successful 43-39 despite being pushed the whole way by their West Otago opposition. Clutha’s forwards have set the tone this season, and they have an extremely hard-working tight five. The Steamers’ outside backs have combined for 35 tries so far this season with winger Tyler Bichan leading the way on 15. West Taieri will not mind the underdogs label one bit. The Pigs have had another fantastic season so far on the back of workmanlike performances and set piece dominance. West Taieri have lost three games this season but had a home semifinal locked away three weeks out from the semifinal weekend. They beat Toko 39-12 in the semifinal on the back of a huge individual effort from No 8 Conor Lawson, who scored five tries and looked virtually unstoppable with ball in hand. The two teams have only met once in the competition this season with Clutha winning a high-scoring game 51-40 at Outram. The stage is set and it promises to be another classic in the rich history of the Southern Region competition. Clutha Valley and Crescent face off in the bottom four final in the curtain-raiser.