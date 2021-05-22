Green Island played some sparkling rugby in the opening half of its match against Southern at Miller Park this afternoon.

It scored four tries and led 26-10 at the break. Midfielder Ray Nu'u had at hand in almost all of them.

Southern rallied in the second spell with tries to Paul Tupai and Mika Mafi.

But Green Island held on to most of its buffer and was a worthy 39-24 victor.

In the other games, Dunedin edged Harbour 29-26 at Kettle Park, University ran out 45-8 winners against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo and Taieri recorded a 25-17 win against Alhambra-Union at Peter Johnstone Park.

Fulltime scores from today's games.

Green Island 39 v Southern 24

Taieri 25 v Alhambra-Union 17

Dunedin 29 v Harbour 26

University 45 v Zingari-Richmond 8