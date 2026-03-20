Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell in action against the Hurricanes in 2021. Photo: Peter McIntosh Highlanders fans would not mind seeing this bloke back in the South. There is plenty of speculation Shannon Frizell will indeed be wearing Highlanders colours again in 2026. The All Blacks have lamented his absence since the destructive blindside flanker chose to go to Japan after the 2023 World Cup, and you can easily see him getting back in black for the 2027 tournament if he makes a return. Frizell still earns a high place in our ranking of the 30 Greatest Highlanders based solely on his efforts in his first club stint. The Tongan terror was basically the template of the successful modern No 6. He was devastating on defence, all hustle and whirl with the ball in hand, and an excellent option in the lineout thanks to his height. Frizell was an athlete who had a knack of popping up all over the park when he was needed — especially if there was a try to be scored. His highlight-reel performance came when he scored three tries in a game against the Blues at Eden Park. While he was raised in Tonga, where he actually played football for the national under-17 team, and got his New Zealand rugby grounding with the Tasman union, he found a home with the Highlanders. "I like it here. This is the best place to learn, here with the Highlanders," he told the Otago Daily Times after his first couple of seasons. "I love living in Dunedin, love going fishing and stuff. Love to jump in with some of the boys. Sometimes head to the beach." Frizell, whose brother Tyson played rugby league for the Kangaroos, New South Wales and three NRL teams, quickly made the All Blacks after joining the Highlanders. He had 33 test caps (eight tries) when he made the call to go to Japan, where he, fellow Highlander Michael Collins and Richie Mo’unga helped Toshiba Brave Lupus win back-to-back titles. Will Frizell return the Highlanders in 2027? Watch this space.