Fijian newcomers given chance to show what they can do

Fijian flair is the name of the game for the Old Golds this season.

Mix in a grizzled veteran, a sprinkling of international flavour and some workhorses, and the recipe is hopefully there for a return to Meads Cup glory.

North Otago coach Jason Forrest yesterday named his initial squad for the Heartland Championship, though Dunedin-based imports are still to be added.

The Citizens Shield club competition featured an injection of exciting new Pacific Islanders this season and the squad reflects that.

Fijian sevens international Matia Qiolevu, who scored a competition-best nine tries while helping resurgent Excelsior to the final, is joined in the backs by Athletic Marist flyers Seru Cavuilati and Osea Qamasea.

Exciting Excelsior flanker Petero Tuisiga is joined by Athletic Marist prop Temesia Bolavucu and flanker Savenaca Rabaka, and Kurow lock Kasimila Vaihu.

Forrest is eager to give the athletic newcomers a chance to show their wares at a higher level.

"We’re really excited to see them coming into a bit more of a professional environment and putting them in a bit of structure.

"The time and opportunity will come for them to do what they do."

Established Pasifika players Meli Kolinisau, Junior Fakatoufifita and Ratu Logavatu will provide mentorship to the Fijian rookies.

Other talented new faces include Valley lock Rory Bartle, a Welsh lock with significant experience of top European rugby, and highly rated Maheno midfielder Jesse Bowring, who came through the Canterbury system before playing in the Netherlands.

Depth was a feature in the Citizens Shield this season and Forrest said that made selection tricky for himself and assistants Ralph Darling, Joe Mamea and Luke Herden.

"It’s been an ongoing jigsaw puzzle because the club comp has been so good.

"We’re really happy with this group. We’ve had to make some big calls, but we feel we’ve got a good squad right now, and then we add in some players and we are really happy.

"We’ve got X-factor right across the park but we’ve also got

some guys up front that will just go about their business and create front-foot ball to unleash our boys out wide."

Veteran lock Josh Clark has been named despite barely setting foot on a rugby field this season as he has been helping coach King’s High School.

He was settling into his usual work when he suffered a biceps injury last year, and Forrest said it was a no-brainer to include him in the squad.

"He asked if we were interested. He’s still keen to be on board and put the gold jersey on again.

"I’ve known Josh a long time. He’s just a unique individual. He comes in with a lack of game time but he just seems to be able to do it all."

Forrest is waiting to confirm a couple of imports, presumably at lock and first five.

Star centre Hayden Todd returned to Central Otago this season, while halfback Jake Matthews is heading to Ireland, Levi Emery is in Southland, and Ben McCarthy is staying in Dunedin.

The Old Golds head to Te Anau this weekend for a game of three halves against the Stags and Southland Development.

They play Otago Country on August 4 before starting the Heartland Championship in Ashburton against Mid Canterbury on August 12.

North Otago

The squad

Forwards: Samuela Babiau, Rory Bartle, Temesia Bolavucu, Josh Clark, Mat Duff, Junior Fakatoufifita, Kelepi Funaki, Jake Greenslade, Meli Kolinisau, Ratu Logavatu, Sione Pala, Savenaca Rabaka, Hayden Tisdall, Petero Tuisiga, Leonard Varu, Josefa

Veiogo, Kasimila Vaihu.

Backs: Jesse Bowring, Seru Cavuilati, Tua Colati, Tyron Davies, Inoke Fisilau, Mataitini Feke, Ollie Knopp, Tom Lee, Lucas Ollion, Ben Paton, Osea Qamasea, Matia Qiolevu, Asesela Ravuvu, Tayne Russell, Mone Samate.

