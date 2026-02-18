Photo: ODT files The annual Seafarers 7s tournament has attracted an international entry this year. A team from Fiji is making the trip over to contest the men’s competition. Otago University Seafarers 7s club founder Jekope Maiono said the Fijian players wanted to demonstrate what they are capable of and make contacts while in the city. "I think the idea is to grow the game down here and really showcase the talent of all these young players coming through," he said. "For many years, it was all about us going to Fiji. Now Seafarers is trying to bring them here and showcase them in front of clubs in Dunedin." The inaugural Seafarers 7s tournament was at Kettle Park in 2016 and the club promoted awareness of climate change. The theme this year is to empower people to say no to drugs and alcohol. "Be that person who says no when you see somebody is about to do something silly or about to take drugs. "There are a lot of drug issues in Fiji. There's also a lot of alcohol here within the students' community. "It's a simple message of somebody just saying, ‘that's not cool, don't do that’." There are eight teams in the men’s grade and four in the women’s. The tournament gets under way at Logan Park on Saturday. The women’s final is scheduled for 4.30pm and the men’s final is at 5pm.