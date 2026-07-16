Toko first five Jared Hayes clears for touch during the game against Lawrence last weekend. PHOTO: SUSAN J CHURCH PHOTOGRAPHY

The Southern Region season has hit the pointy end with semifinals scheduled to rock the region this weekend.

The first semifinal features reigning champions Clutha hosting Heriot in a match-up with plenty of history behind it.

Clutha finished the regular season unbeaten with a close win over Heriot last weekend in West Otago.

Heriot secured two vital losing bonus points out of the game to sneak into fourth place and earn the right to face the Steamers this weekend.

Clutha’s play this season has been centred around keeping the ball alive.

Their forwards carry strongly but manage to offload in the tackles to find support runners always on hand. This allows Clutha to play at a tempo not seen in any other side this season at all.

Props Mafi Demont and Antonio Panapa have had strong seasons alongside outside backs Tyler Bichan and Junior Samuelu.

Bichan has scored 14 tries this season so far and is increasing his lead as Clutha’s overall leading try-scorer.

Heriot need to bring physicality in defence and an aggressive line speed to interrupt Clutha’s flow.

Loose forwards Richie Nikolaison, Lewis Gravatt and George Whyte have been huge this season and will need to step up again this weekend.

Since 2000, these sides have met seven times in finals footy with Clutha winning six of those games.

West Taieri host Toko in the second semifinal at Outram after positioning was secured last weekend.

West Taieri were always assured of finishing second but showed their might with a huge victory over Clinton last weekend, marking the first time a team had scored more than 100 points since 2013.

The Pigs’ forward runners set the tone and their backline, led by first five Callum Smeaton, looks to attack from everywhere.

Toko were not happy with their narrow win over Lawrence at the weekend and will need to improve drastically for the semifinal.

Toko have been strong contenders all season and will fancy their chances with ball in hand.

Skipper Jared Hayes has run the cutter extremely well this season and his clash with Smeaton is exciting.

In the bottom four, Crescent host Owaka, but Lawrence have defaulted to Clutha Valley. — Francis Parker