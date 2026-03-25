Kaikorai celebrate winning the Dunedin division 1 title at Forsyth Barr Stadium last year. Photo: Gerard O'Brien DUNEDIN CLUB RUGBY SEASON PREVIEW No grandstands. No cheerleaders. No massive pay cheques. Just mud, guts and deep heat. Club rugby writer Adrian Seconi runs his eye over the Dunedin division 1 teams ahead of the opening round on Saturday. Kaikorai timed their run perfectly last year. The Demons did not frighten anyone too much during the round robin. They qualified in sixth place before transforming into championship mode. They beat top qualifiers Taieri 25-16 in the first round of the playoffs. They eliminated Southern 13-10 in the semifinals and survived a late surge from Harbour to win the final 46-41. Kaikorai played an exciting brand of rugby. They spun the ball wide at every opportunity and calculated that their quality loose forwards would win the race to the breakdown. Lucas Casey was sublime and Slade McDowall was not far behind. But Casey will be busy with the Highlanders, which is a huge loss for Kaikorai. And McDowall will be missing for part of the season while he recovers from a broken arm. They will still have a quality loose forward unit. Gregor Rutledge will pick up some of the slack, and newbie Brook Reid is one to watch. The Whangarei Boys’ High School star has joined Rugby Southland’s academy programme. He is an extremely fit and hard-working athlete with a big future. Hard-running centre Mefi Tupou returns to the club following a short absence, and front-rower Phil Taua Ah-Soon has transferred from Zingari-Richmond. They have a new coach. Monty Mitchell takes over from Andy Hunter. Front-rower Ben Ellis has moved to Christchurch, back Mason Lome-Hindle has signed a deal with the Redcliffe Dolphins to play rugby league in Queensland and halfback Jacob Field is having an OE in Japan. Harbour set the benchmark early on, but a mid-season wobble led to the Hawks qualifying in fourth place. They knocked out University 32-28 and eliminated Taieri 15-10 in the semifinal. They got behind in the final against Kaikorai, but scored two late tries to create some tension in the final moments. They dominated the forward exchanges and that shapes as an area of strength again. Otago representative Charles Elton will boost the lock/loosie stocks. He has also been appointed as the forwards coach and will team up with Waisake Naholo and Ewan Brumwell in a new-look coaching staff. The Hawks have signed athletic lock Preston Moananu. He was in the pathway system in Wellington but has moved south to press for playing opportunities. North Otago product Billy Wilson has landed at Port Chalmers as well. He is a talented halfback, but has big shoes to fill, following the departure of Nathan Hastie, who is now based in Perth and playing Super Rugby for the Force. The other new name to watch in the Hawks’ lineup is Viliame Lea. The midfielder has played professionally in Japan and is keen on forcing his way into Otago colours. The Hawks have a solid pack. Lock/loosie Taylor Dale is a solid performer at club level and will team up with the hard-tackling Toni Taufa, while prop Ben Fakataha is a crucial cog. First five Rique Miln was impressive in his debut season for Harbour and will link up with experienced midfielders Willie Tufui and Aleki Morris-Lome. Taieri reached the peak of Saddle Hill and could not find the brakes. The Eels qualified in pole position but lost to Kaikorai in the first round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Harbour. Their season went downhill rapidly. It did not help that they lost a couple of crucial players, who got contracted by Southland. But new coach Josh Casey — who was a star player for the Eels not that long ago, really — reckons his side will have learnt from the experience. Casey will be assisted by seasoned coach Phil Young, who was the head coach last season but is taking a small step back. Tough loose forward Nick Henderson returns to the club this season after an absence and will team up with Sam Fischli and the promising Siu Fisipuna in an impressive loose forward unit. Taieri have high hopes for the youngster, who is fresh out of high school in Oamaru. Lock Eric Peita and prop Cam Allan-McNeill are important planks in the forward pack. Star hooker Brady Robertson has moved away from Dunedin. He will leave an enormous hole, which Tauranga product Jared Ruwhiu-Bott will attempt to fill. Forwards Morgan Jones and Caine Taylor have also left. The halfback and first five positions are up for grabs. But there is a lot of experience further out. Matt Whaanga, who will co-captain the team with Henderson, will link up with younger brother Josh. Fullback Caleb Leef is a seasoned campaigner, and outside backs Marc Rooney and Joseph Cockburn have plenty of games under their belt. Southern are missing one Taylor but have found another. Magpies captain and classy openside flanker Harry Taylor is playing rugby in the United Kingdom. Harry is a massive loss for the club. But some of the pain has been eased by the arrival of his younger brother, Jimmy. Jimmy was a stand-out first five for Southland Boys and there are big raps on him in his first year out of school. He has joined another brother, Jack, in the Highlanders as a development player and will be making his club debut this winter. Lots of eyes will be watching to see how he goes. The Magpies have recruited well. They have picked up Dunedin lock Quinten Holland — younger brother of All Black Fabian Holland — and loose forward Lawrence Leung-Wai from Zingari-Richmond, whose season was hampered by injury. Former Kaikorai prop Jonah Aoina has joined the cause, and potent University winger Jeremiah Asi has also made the move to Bathgate Park and will give the Magpies a real strike weapon out wide. The mercurial Mackenzie Palmer is back for another tilt at the title, along with fellow veterans Mika Mafi, Paul Tupa’i and Mike Mata’afa, who have approximately one million games between them. Powerhouse loose forward Konrad Toleafoa is with Moana Pasifika and Tafa Tafa is also missing from the Southern team sheet. The Magpies eliminated Dunedin in the playoffs last season, which always leaves them with a rosy glow. That 24-15 win seemed like a good launching pad for the remainder of the playoffs. But they were out-muscled 13-10 by Kaikorai in a tight semifinal encounter at Bathgate Park. Dunedin have set their hearts on redemption. They blew countless opportunities to win the 2024 final and that fuelled them through round-robin play last year. They qualified second, but drew the old enemy Southern in the opening round of the playoffs and had their torch snuffed. They are missing a couple of key players this season. First five Cameron Burgess and speedy winger Oscar Schimdt-Uli have departed, while prop Rhys Hughes has headed off as well. South Canterbury pivot Bradyn Dew has made the move south and will run the cutter outside solid halfback Tim Hogan. Promising lock Alex Arnold is another newbie to watch. He has impressed during the preseason. The Sharks will lean on experienced midfielders Joe Cooke and Gene Te Amo to create play for the likes of Josh Augustine and Kyan Rangitutia, while in the pack, veteran Hame Toma returns for another campaign. He has clocked more than 150 games for the club. Loose forward Max Ratcliffe always makes an impact. Zingari-Richmond prop Vika Tofa grabs Taieri lock Eric Peita during a division 1 game at Montecillo. Photo: Gregor Richardson The injury list is a little lengthy. Hunter Fahey, Tai Tasi-Cordtz and Jaime Mowat have all been listed as unavailable due to injury. Gifford Henry has returned for a third year as coach and will be assisted by stalwart Steve Mowat again. Their job is clear. Dunedin have not won the banner since 2013 — 13 long years ago — and the plan is to bring the shield back to Kettle Park this year. They open their campaign against University at home and have a bye in round two. University bloomed late. The students lost four of their opening six games. Notably, they were demolished by Southern and Kaikorai. But they bounced back, and a gutsy 36-13 win over Kaikorai in the mud at Hancock Park in the final round-robin game of the season helped them climb into third place and secure a home venue for the playoffs. They were upset by Harbour in said playoff and left contemplating an indifferent first half. They have got a new coach this year. Jason Macdonald replaces Russell Lundy and the experienced campaigner promises to start with a clean slate. Talented halfback Kieran McClea returns to the club and will jostle with Brad Campbell for a starting spot. Neihana Mata’afa and Jay Reihana are new to the club. The pair have joined Rugby Southland’s academy programme. Reihana — out of Timaru Boys’ High School — is an exciting outside back who can play in the midfield. He made the New Zealand Māori under-18 team last year and attracted interest from Hawke’s Bay and the Hurricanes setup, but he has elected to study in Dunedin. He is explosive off the mark and a nicely balanced ball-runner. Mata’afa is another promising athlete who has elected to study in the city. He is a first five who can play at fullback. There are some significant losses. Electric but Injury-prone winger Jeremiah Asi has transferred to Southern. Hardworking loose forward Lanson Randell — son of former All Black Taine Randell — has moved on, as has midfielder Brigham Riwai-Couch. Green Island's run at the top was short-lived. They won the competition in 2024 — breaking a 46-year title drought — but failed to make the playoffs last year. They had a terrible run of injuries. The sideline was packed with players on crutches. Before the injury crisis, they thumped Kaikorai 66-15. And a core of the team that won the title in 2024 have returned, so they should shape as a major threat. They do have some significant changes. Matt Lobb takes over the coaching reins from Hayden Finch. He has circled April 11 in the calendar. His brother, Dion Lobb, coaches Southern and the sides will meet that day at Bathgate Park. The MacEwen brothers, Heath and Christian, have departed. Heath has signed with Northland, and Christian has returned home to Hamilton. They will leave a gap in the pack. Halfback Daniel Smart has moved to Wellington for a work opportunity. Backup North Harbour halfback Brook Robson has made the move south and will suit up for the Grizzlies, and exciting utility back Reimana Rurawhe has also shifted down from Auckland. West Taieri prop Ethan Hippolite has made the move to Miller Park, and hard-running front rower Shane Fikken is back from a knee injury. No 8 Ronan Dynes has recovered from his horrific injury as well. The pack includes quality openside Amos Roddick. He is always one of the hardest-working players on the paddock. They will be hoping to squeeze some game time out of Highlanders Finn Hurley and Xavier Tito-Harris, and Sam Nemec-Vial is another dangerous player out wide. Zingari-Richmond will be hoping their "final" is not against Alhambra-Union again. They are usually the two clubs at the foot of the standings, hoping to post a win against each other and avoid the wooden spoon. Two years ago, the Colours made the playoffs. They got a chunky forward pack together that season but were missing a couple of key playmakers to capitalise. They went backwards last season, but this year there are countless new faces. They are the United Nations of Dunedin club rugby. They were hammered by Alhambra-Union in the preseason game, which does not bode well. But there is optimism at Montecillo Park despite the heavy loss. They have promoted some colts players and searched the globe for some new talent. Experienced Tongan sevens player Semisi Ma’asi will add some punch to the midfield. He is a hard-running player who does not shy away from contact. Josh Huddleston will run the cutter. The first five has recently returned from Ireland. Monty Sherriff makes the move up from the colts and will provide cover at pivot and also slot into fullback. Californian Dayen Joyce will boost the midfield stocks. He is hoping to crack the American team for the World Cup. Canadian prop Evan Roy adds to the international flavour of the side. He has played professionally in Major League Rugby. Powerful loose forward Rudy Ioasa has made the move south from Hawke’s Bay and will anchor the scrum, while fellow loosie Rupeni Koroi is the nephew of former Otago back Vilimoni Koroi. Alhambra-Union have been on struggle street for about as long as Shortland Street has been running. That is not entirely accurate. Chris Warner has been around a lot longer. But you get the drift. The Broncos' only win was a 27-15 victory over Zingari-Richmond. It was not enough to lift them off the bottom of the standings or save many blushes. They just were not competitive. Their defence was good for about 50 points each week, sometimes a lot more. They gave up more than 80 points twice and were also crushed 71-24 by Kaikorai. But this year’s squad looks a lot more capable. Expect some upsets. The Thode twins, Oliver and Will, have stuck by the team despite tempting offers elsewhere. Fullback Levi Emery is a quality player with some X-factor, and newbie Amaziah Mitchell was devastating for Southland Boys’ a few years back. Mania Lesa, who played for the club as a junior, is another exciting talent out wide, while up front the Broncos will lean on Petelo Amato, Levi Turoa and Henry Stuart to muscle up. Oliver Church has made the move down from Wellington and is a clever No 8 with some solid lineout skills. Former Otago Boys coach Regan Turoa has been appointed coach and he wants to build some belief. The focus is on building a solid foundation and restoring some faith in the team. Recruiting has not been easy, but they have stitched together a promising-looking backline and, with some parity up front, Alhambra-Union should be much more competitive. Dunedin division 1 squads Kaikorai Veteran Southern prop Mike Mata'afa bashes the ball forward during a division 1 game against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo last year. Photo: Linda Robertson2025: Champions Coach: Monty Mitchell (first year), assistant Mitch Pryde (first year) Squad. — Forwards: Moana Takataka, Phil Taua Ah-Soon, James Chilton, Fergus Hepburn, Sam Chittock, Henry Cleaver, Sefo Kautai, Ben Hellriegel, Tom Martin, Henry Bell, Lachie Stevens, Mikaele Vaeau, Sidney Fidow, Casey Brown, Hamish Leyser, Slade McDowall, Gregor Rutledge, Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu, Rawiri Martin, Phoenix Tapatu, Lucas Casey, Brock Reid. Backs: Henry Scott, Taine Hand, Jake Hill, Xavier Small, Ben Miller, Caleb Williams, Puna Hihi, Meihana Grindlay, Jake Fowler, James Bullians, Jonty Fleck, Mefi Tupou, Elesene Lafita, Stanley McClure, Rico Fisher, Charlie Breen, Jack Hazlett. Harbour 2025: Runners-up Coaches: Waisake Naholo (first year), Ewan Brumwell (first year) Squad. — Forwards:Viliame Tuisuva, Jeff Ikani, Ben Masterton, Ben Lloyd, Ryan Palmer, Jabari Tagoai, Kenny Delai, Angus Hewett, Ben Fakataha, Aisea Fakataha, Carlos Miln, Jerome Misiloi, Sam Vatuvei, Etikeni Helu, Lucas Govaerts, Preston Moananu, Gabriel Francesconi, Taylor Dale, Toni Taufa, Charles Elton, Senita Lauaki, Josh Bartlett, Saula Ma'u. Backs: Tetauru Cuthers, Billy Wilson, Daniel Te Raki, Joeli Lavemai, Sefo Muasika, Caleb Lewis, Ratu Berwick, Peni Havea, Drewza Aniterea, Kyle Kloppers, Charlie Hunn, Willie Tufui, Viliame Lea, Aleki Morris-Lome , Wiremu Brailey, Rique Miln. Taieri 2025: Beaten semifinalist Coach: Josh Casey (first year), assistant Phil Young (stalwart) Squad. — Forwards: Ethan Webber, Jared Ruwhiu-Bott, Cam Allan-McNeill, Jamin Millar, Roney Vanila, Archie Gillies, Jared Burns, Eric Peita, Harvey Amende, Regan MacDonald, Jalen Forgie, Riley Allen, Jackson Clark, Tom Bolton, Nick Henderson (co-captain), Sam Fischli, Ben Kay, Siu Fisipuna, Alele Vaihu, TK Howden. Backs: Jak Morton, Trey Russell, Finn McDonald-Page, Sam Waitoa, Archie Body, Matt Whaanga (co-captain), Jerome Buckley Faatoia, Thomas Andrews, Caleb Leef, Oscar Anderson, Harrison Miller, Reef Newdick, Xavier Liddell, Joe Cockburn, Marc Rooney, Josh Whaanga, Cam Millar, Nic Shearer, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens. Southern 2025: Beaten semifinalists Coach: Dion Lobb (second year), assistant Ash Barron (first year) Squad. — Forwards: Caleb Hughes, Israel Otunuku, Jonah Aoina, Mike Mata'afa, Lucas Te Rangi, Jay Tofaeono, Corban Agar, Aron Einarsson, Quinten Holland, Lawrence Leung Wai, Flavius Roberts-Vili, Dylan Petaia, Montell Penese, Charlie Bent, Mika Mafi. Backs: Wilson Driver (captain), Kairi Hayama, Jimmy Taylor, Wyndham Patuawa, Henri Mitchell-Collie, Niko Boylen, Justin Malifa, Paul Tupa'i, Oscar Tilialo, Harrison Martin, Soa Polutele, Josiah Sakaria, Lotu Solomona, Jeremiah Asi, Andre Mata'afa, Mackenzie Palmer. Dunedin 2025: Beaten in playoffs Coach: Gifford Henry (third season), assistant Steve Mowat (stalwart) Squad. — Forwards: Hoani Nikora Wilson, Tane Vatuvei, Luka Salesa, Fatai Koloi, Tasman Soani Oeti, Sepa Vaka, Jazaius Kalolo, Ben Joseph, Curtis Palmer, Alex Arnold, Louis Lepionka, Ethan Hall, Max Ratcliffe, Jarius Iosefa, Hame Toma, Matt Attenborough. Backs: Tim Hogan, Ashton Booth, Mako Ah Far, Bradyn Dew, Darcy Porter, Joe Cooke, Gene Te Amo, Joe Parkinson, Isaac Hinton, Henry Smale, Josh Augustine, Kyan Rangitutia, Max Morgan, Max Web. University 2025: Beaten in playoffs Coach: Jason Macdonald (first year), assistant Tony Kramer (first year) Squad.— Forwards: Charles Englebrecht, Oliver Hatch, Steve Salelea, Mitchell Tinnock, Jonty Townsend, Thomas Spain, Matt Thompson, Matt Brock, Jake Evans, Presley McHugh, Zain Newman, Tori Randel, Lochie Mavor, Tom Devery, Ricky Jackson, Aaron Withy, Oliver Taylor, MJ Mata'afa-Fereti. Backs: Isaac Kramers, Neihana Mata'afa, Brad Campbell, Warren Loulanting, Josh Wynn-Lewis, Caleb Abrahams, Rico Muliaina, Mika Muliaina, Jay Reihana, Jack Saunders, Will Lawrence Vai-vai, Cruz Kumeroa, Aaron McMurray, Kieran McClea. Green Island 2025: Seventh Coach: Matt Lobb (first year), assistant Sam Eriepa (second year) Squad. — Forwards: Shane Fikken, Phil Elisara, Ben Lopas, Brockson Brown, Pete Mirrielees, Kane Dynes, Atu Katoa, Oliver Haig, Jesse Va’afususaga, Tautai Taiala, Ronan Dynes, Aifala Taelega, Ethan Hippolite, Harrison Stout, Riki Washington, Isaac Robertson, Cameron Fikken, Mat McCutcheon, Tai Cribb, Amos Roddick, Daniel Strange, Delany McKenzie. Backs: Brook Robson, Liam Barron (co-captain), Reimana Rurawhie, Alex Piebenga, Jake Te Hiwi, Bradley McPate, Ryan Kreft, Jaxon Harvey, Finn Hurley, Will Hancox, Isaac McAuliffe, Riley Lucas, Zion Niha, Tanielu Tele’a, Samuel McCormack, Manu Fualau, Samuel Nemec-Vial, Xavier Tito-Harris. Zingari-Richmond 2025: Eighth Coach: Thagana Riunga (first year), technical adviser William Hola (new role) Squad.— Forwards: Aone Lolofie, Charlie Stewart, EJ Lam Cheung, Eved Ah-Soon, Kaufusi Vakalahi, Evan Roy, Darien Crawford, Vincent Ah-Soon, Oram Gutsell, Ratunui Latus, Rupeni Koroi, Viliami Lui, JohnnyVakaloa, Maurice Mow, Rudy Ioasa, Jordan Dale, Mosese Tuiradamu. Backs:Lachlan Collins, Alani Taumoepeau, Lachie Jephson, Josh Huddleston, Monty Sherriff, Semisi Ma’asi, Tama Apineru, Ropati So’oalo, Dayen Joyce, Sailusi Temaka, Joseph Hola, Jacob Pollock, Isaac Dolan, Reef Jolly, Bill Temaka, Luke Vakavotu, Tevita Lomani, Petero Nadriva. Alhambra-Union 2025: Last Coach: Regan Turoa (first year), assistant Warrick Diack (first year) Squad.— Forwards: JT Taylor, Sam Smith, Petelo Amato, Levi Turoa, Josh Fitzpatrick, Teddy Davis, Roy Devereux, Oliver Church, Zac Perrett, Sammy Collins, Charlie Heller, Dominic Junior Vaalotu, Manase Kaufusi, Sam Gander, Luke Jordan, Harley Richards, Henry Stuart. Backs: Oliver Thode, Will Thode, Rasmesh Khatri, Harry Campbell, Tevita Latu, Amaziah Mitchell, Mika Fafita, Drey Fonoti, Issac Turoa, Mania Lesa, Sam Berry, Charlie Alston, Mavae Manuika, Levi Emery, Tylar Diack, Junior Tapele. • Names supplied by the clubs. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz