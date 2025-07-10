Highlander Tavatavanawai to make All Blacks debut

Assistant coach Jason Ryan congratulates Timoci Tavatavanawai on his selection during the All Blacks squad announcement. Photo: Getty Images

Timoci Tavatavanawai will have the opportunity to earn his first All Blacks cap this Saturday night, becoming the fifth debutant this season so far.

He has been named on the bench in one of three changes to the line-up that beat France 31-27 in Dunedin last weekend.

With Scott Barrett unavailable for the remainder of the series due to a calf injury, Patrick Tuipulotu comes in at lock and Ardie Savea will captain the side.

Caleb Clarke will make his first start of the season on the left wing, while Rieko Ioane shifts to the right.

"Test series are a unique and exciting opportunity. Both teams now have a better idea of what they're going to get on Saturday night, and both will lift for this next occasion. We know where we need to improve," coach Scott Robertson said.

"It is also awesome to be part of a double-header with the Black Ferns, who will take on Australia at 4:30pm.

"We've enjoyed connecting with the team this week and know they will put on a spectacle for the fans at Sky Stadium, in their last domestic game before the Rugby World Cup."

The team

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Ardie Savea (c), 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Rieko Ioane, 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Samipeni Finau, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23. Damian McKenzie