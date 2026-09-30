The Highlanders have confirmed they are heading back to Invercargill.

They will play the Western Force at Rugby Park on Friday, March 5.

It will be the first Super Rugby Pacific game Invercargill has hosted since 2023, when the Highlanders beat the Force 43-35.

“The Highlanders playing in Invercargill is always a special day for the club and I know the team will be up for taking on the Force down there,” coach Jamie Joseph said.

“It’s home for some of our players and it’s a great opportunity to get out there in front of their family and friends. It’s important that we get out into our region when we can and support the people who support us.”

SBS Bank, the Highlanders’ major partner and front-of-jersey sponsor, played a key role in bringing the fixture to Invercargill.

“We always get good support for the Highlanders and the opportunity to host a Super Rugby Pacific game doesn’t come around that often,” Rugby Southland chief executive Hua Tamariki said.

“I know the rugby fraternity will be excited by this fixture and it will no doubt be a great occasion to welcome the team to Invercargill.”

The Highlanders have played 23 games in Invercargill for 16 wins, a draw and six losses.

They have confirmed their round 10 game against the Waratahs will be played in Dunedin on Saturday, April 17.