Veveni Lasaqa. Photo: New Zealand Rugby

It is not exactly swinging the axe but the Highlanders have changed a third of their starting team to host the Western Force on Saturday.

Some changes had to be expected after an occasionally lacklustre effort in the 31-14 loss to the Reds in Brisbane last Friday.

There is a major reshuffle to the axis of the team with new men wearing the No 7, No 8 and No 9 jerseys.

Veveni Lasaqa earns his first start of the season at openside flanker, dropping Sean Withy to the bench; Lucas Casey gets a break after unexpectedly starting the first three games, meaning Nikora Broughton is at No 8; and Folau Fakatava regains the halfback role from Adam Lennox despite the latter’s bright performance against the Reds.

There are two other changes in the tight five.

Former All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao returns after missing the past two games on bereavement leave, mourning the death of son Leo.

Ta’avao replaces young wider squad member Rohan Wingham.

The musical chairs continue at lock with Oliver Haig replacing Will Stodart.

There is still no sign of anointed co-captain and No 8 Hugh Renton, who is not listed as being unavailable but is clearly still not considered ready for the rigours of Super Rugby after nearly a year on the sidelines.

Nor is there a long-awaited debut for Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini.

The Force are bolstered by the return of two Wallabies in the pack.

Outstanding loosie Nick Champion de Crespigny returns after a two-game break with a knee strain, boosting a Force team that beat Moana Pasifika 35-19 last weekend.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa rejoins the front row.

Former All Blacks and Crusaders utility George Bridge moves to the left wing, leading to Divad Palu’s return at centre, while former Highlanders halfback Nathan Hastie starts against his old team.

The Force have spent the whole week in Dunedin in a throwback to how visiting teams used to approach a game in the southern city.

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph is preparing for a Force side buoyed by their recent success.

"We saw last week what they’re capable of. They’ll be upbeat and enjoying their New Zealand tour, so they’ll present challenges for us, no doubt.

"We need to build on our start to the season, lift a notch or two, and convert more of the pressure we’re applying into points."

The 4.35pm game is part of Super Rugby’s club round, so players will be wearing their club socks.

The Highlanders are also hosting a free "have a go" day for junior rugby players at Logan Park from 2.30pm until 4pm on Saturday.

Super Rugby

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-captain). Reserves: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sosefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Aaron Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a.

Force: Mac Grealy, Darby Lancaster, Divad Palu, Hamish Stewart, George Bridge, Ben Donaldson, Nathan Hastie, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Nic Dolly, Sef Fa’agase, Misinale Epenisa, Franco Molina, Will Harris, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Kurtley Beale.