The Highlanders have their third hooker. Former Crusaders and Waratahs hooker Ioane Moananu will be coming south on a two-year deal, effectively as a straight replacement for the departing Soane Vikena. Moananu is just 25 but will already be joining his third Super Rugby club. He has played 26 games with the impressive strike rate of 13 tries, playing for the Crusaders from 2023-25 before joining the Waratahs. At his best, Moananu offers a powerful package that should help him immediately challenge incumbent Highlanders hooker Jack Taylor for the No 2 jersey, while Henry Bell will also be in the mix. Born and raised in South Auckland, Moananu attended De La Salle College and played his club rugby for Manurewa, earning early recognition for his mobility and physicality. His performances at provincial level for Counties-Manukau in the NPC established him as one of the country’s most exciting young front-rowers. He scored a try on debut for the Crusaders and was particularly impressive in the 2025 season, when he had a run of games with both Codie Taylor and George Bell having time on the sidelines. Moananu played eight games for the Waratahs this season, scoring six tries. Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said Moananu’s signing added a valuable point of difference to the squad. “Ioane’s journey shows his resilience and hunger to grow. “He’s performed well in two strong Super Rugby environments and we believe he’ll thrive here. His physicality, skillset and energy suit the Highlanders style and we’re excited to see what he can do over the next two years.” Moananu is looking forward to the move south. “I’m really excited to be back playing in New Zealand,” Moananu said. “I’m extremely grateful to the Highlanders for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and making a strong contribution to the team. “I can’t wait to meet the guys, become part of the club, and embrace everything Dunedin and the South has to offer. “Playing indoors at Forsyth Barr Stadium in front of the Zoo is something special — Highlanders supporters create an amazing atmosphere and I can’t wait to experience that again.”