Highlanders stun Moana Pasifika with comeback win

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens of the Highlanders scores a try during tonight's Super Rugby Pacific match against Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens announced his arrival as the Highlanders ground out a 35-21 win over Moana Pasifika tonight.

It was expected to be a relatively simple first-up task for the Highlanders, but it was anything but as they had to fight back from a four-point halftime deficit.

The plucky visitors responded with courage every time it looked like the game was getting away from them.

The Highlanders, in return, were a rather perplexing mix of the inspired and the underwhelming.

Very much in the former camp was Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

The former Blues fullback was tipped to be one to watch but we might have to go one step further – he might be the best signing the Highlanders have made in a decade.

Class oozes out of him every time he touches the ball.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens scored two tries, set up another, dazzled with the ball, covered nicely without it, and generally did everything he possibly could to endear himself to the crowd of 12,496.

Others looking sharp, at least in stretches, in the backs were new centre Tanielu Tele’a and halfback Folau Fakatava, while Sam Gilbert continued his freakish goal-kicking form.

Hugh Renton and Pari Pari Parkinson put in big shifts in the pack, which mostly performed soundly in the set piece.

It was an odd first half that included patches of dreariness – laced with some rustiness, perhaps – and some genuinely exciting moments.

Moana Pasifika grabbed the early lead through a brace of William Havili penalties but the Highlanders scored the opening try after 15 minutes.

William Havili of Moana Pasifika kicks the ball. Photo: Getty Images

It was simple stuff, too – just some purposeful attack followed by a powerful lunge from Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

The athletic fullback created the second try 10 minutes later when he beat four tacklers, carried two more with him, and recycled the ball for Folau Fakatava to pop up to big prop Saula Ma’u.

This should have been the spark for the Highlanders to keep the pressure on and get out of sight by halftime.

Almost the exact opposite happened.

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland copped a yellow card – as a result of multiple team infringements.

Moana Pasifika immediately scored their first try through replacement flanker Jacob Norris.

The Highlanders sniffed a miracle when new first five Rhys Patchell just missed out on a chip-chase spectacular.

Moana Pasifika then stunned the crowd with a worryingly simple try to winger Nigel Ah Wong in the final minute of the half.

And that is how you find yourselves four points down at halftime at home to a team that finished dead last in 2023.

The Highlanders needed a quick response in the second half, and after the visitors went three points further ahead, they got it.

An attacking lineout was followed by a couple of long, looping passes and that man Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was given space to fly over in the corner.

The Highlanders then chose a scrum instead of a lay-down misère of a penalty right in front of the posts and the gamble paid off as Timoci Tavatavanawai came off his wing to bustle over for his first try in his new colours.

So, knife-edge time.

Sam Gilbert of the Highlanders collects a high ball. Photo: Getty Images

Moana Pasifika saw lots of ball but lacked execution. The Highlanders made a couple of highlight-reel plays but ditto.

Then, boom. An absolutely stunning try.

Sean Withy made a big break out of the Highlanders’ half, about eight sets of hands handled the ball, there were a couple of outlandish passes, and Gilbert used his brute strength to cap off a wonderful move.

If they produce a few more plays like that, the Highlanders can actually make some things happen this season.

The Highlanders now head to Melbourne to play the Blues in an all-Kiwi clash on foreign soil as part of Super Round.

Super Rugby

The scores

Highlanders 35

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens 2, Saula Ma’u, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Sam Gilbert tries; Gilbert 5 con

Moana Pasifika 21

Jacob Norris, Nigel Ah Wong tries; William Havili con, 3 pen

Halftime: Moana Pasifika 18-14.