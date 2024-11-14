Landers contract a dream come true

Finn Hurley is eager for more opportunities with the Highlanders next season. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He is not really the kid any more, but Finn Hurley does a pretty good impression of someone fizzing for action.

The talented fullback made his Super Rugby debut aged 19 in March 2023, and played four games (one start) for the Highlanders last season, during which he was upgraded to a full contract, so it is a stretch to call him a rookie.

Still, this is the first time he is a fully contracted Highlander at the start of the season and the lad from Gore cannot wait to get stuck into the action.

"I got a taste last year, at the end of the year, but this is the first time I’ve been named in a squad properly," Hurley said at squad naming day this week.

"It’s definitely a surreal feeling, being able to finally get a contract to the region that I’ve grown up in, ever since I was young and dreamt of playing for.

"Yeah, it’s pretty awesome."

Hurley’s two-year deal with the Highlanders was actually announced some months ago.

He remembers his phone heating up with messages of support and excitement.

It has become a familiar story in recent seasons as the Highlanders, who effectively have no mechanism to attract All Blacks or other star players other than the promise of playing time, have focused on developing talent through their academy.

Hurley is joined in the squad by fellow 2023 graduates Jack Taylor, Will Stodart, Ajay Faleafaga, Jake Te Hiwi, Hayden Michaels, Oliver Haig, Nathan Hastie and Rohan Wingham.

The fullback, who is too polite to complain about the relentless focus on the fact he is not a physical behemoth, learned in his time on the field this year — especially in a start against the Hurricanes — that Super Rugby is a fair step up from NPC, where he has shone for Otago.

"It definitely just showed the speed of the game ... it’s a lot faster. The physicality as well — everyone is just big and strong.

"For me, it’s just making sure that my body’s resilient and I can keep fronting up when I get the chance to take it."

They are big on the "next man up" idea at the Highlanders.

The loss, probably for most of the season, of star fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens with a broken neck is seen by the fans as a massive blow, and it means Hurley might see more action than he was expecting.

"It’s very unfortunate for Jacob. Hopefully he recovers well, because he’s an outstanding player, as he showed last year.

"It gives me an opportunity possibly to wear the 15 jersey, so I’ll try to have a big preseason and hopefully get an opportunity some time next year."

He knows full well whom he needs to impress.

Jamie Joseph is back as Highlanders coach and the safe assumption is that every player, from the senior hands to the young bucks, will need to convince the boss.

"He loves the club and he’s the only coach to have won a Super Rugby title here, so you couldn’t have a better man to be playing under," Hurley said.

"I’d say he’ll get the best out of a lot of these young guys that are coming through."

■Otago lock Ale Aho will play Super Rugby for the Waratahs next season.

Aho signed last month for the West Harbour Pirates club in Sydney’s Shute Shield competition.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz