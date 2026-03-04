Jamie Joseph has swallowed any disappointment and says he wishes his successful rival nothing but the best. Joseph was overlooked for a second time as All Blacks coach as New Zealand Rugby plumped for former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. The pair both went through three-hour formal interviews before the NZR board gave its unanimous support to Rennie. He is presently based in Japan and will not be back in New Zealand permanently until June, giving him limited time to prepare the All Blacks for a gruelling season. Joseph, seen by many as the leading candidate for the job, will stay as Highlanders head coach, perhaps hoping for another shot at the All Blacks role when Rennie’s contract expires after the 2027 Rugby World Cup. "The All Blacks coach is a prestigious job and huge responsibility and I wish Dave Rennie all the very best," Joseph told the Otago Daily Times yesterday. Jamie Joseph. File photo: Gerard O'Brien "He’s a quality rugby coach and a better man. "The process was very thorough and run well by New Zealand Rugby. "What’s important now is the All Blacks getting back on track and the rest of us supporting our team." Rennie was quick to acknowledge his rival candidate when he faced the media for the first time as All Blacks coach. "Jake messaged me immediately," Rennie said. "That shows the class of the man. I really appreciated his message." NZR chairman David Kirk also extended an olive branch to Joseph after the "really comprehensive" process to find a replacement for the sacked Scott Robertson, who was chosen ahead of Joseph three years ago, landed on Rennie’s appointment. Dave Rennie. Photo: Getty Images "I talked to Jamie this morning and he took the news very graciously," Kirk said. "Jamie is a wonderful man and an excellent coach, and he’s doing great work in New Zealand rugby. "We’re looking forward, we hope, to having him in and around the New Zealand environment for a long time." Rennie, 62, is of Cook Islands descent through his mother and becomes the first All Blacks head coach with Pasifika heritage. He coached the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013 before guiding the Glasgow Warriors. A rather ill-fated spell with the Wallabies was followed by relocation to Japan, where he has coached the Kobe Steelers for three years. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz