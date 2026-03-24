Josh Tengblad. Photo: New Zealand Rugby Another rising Highlanders star is set for an extended period on the sidelines. Towering lock Josh Tengblad has joined New Zealand under-20 team-mate Dylan Pledger in the casualty ward. Tengblad is set for surgery after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at training last week. He will have no chance of making his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders and will also miss the NPC, where he was reportedly returning to his native Auckland after making one appearance off the bench for Otago last year. The Dunedin Sharks will also lament the loss of their young star, as he would likely have played a fair chunk of the club rugby season. The Highlanders have been preparing Tengblad for the top level through their high performance programme. He is a member of the wider training squad this season and is graduating to a full contract from 2027. Tengblad was in line to make his debut against the Hurricanes last Friday but was replaced by Tai Cribb after the injury happened. It is unclear how the Highlanders’ locking stocks are shaping ahead of their must-win game against Moana Pasifika this Friday. Tomas Lavanini (head knock) and Mitch Dunshea (calf) missed the heavy loss to the Hurricanes, while star man Fabian Holland is sidelined for the season after having shoulder surgery.