With lock stocks low, Otago forced to scrape the barrel

Loosie Will Stodart will start in the second row for Otago due to injuries. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago have had to plug a few gaps for their opening game of the NPC.

They travel to Invercargill to play Southland tomorrow.

The locking stocks have been reduced to a bare minimum, and Otago have had to think creatively to solve the issue.

Will Tucker is still sidelined with a foot complaint, so they will lean heavily on Fabian Holland to keep the lineout supply flowing.

Highlanders blindside Oliver Haig could fill in at lock, but he has concussion symptoms and will miss Stag Day.

Loosie Will Stodart has been listed to start in the second row, but Otago used Sam Fischli there during the preseason, so perhaps they will switch around come game day.

They are pretty thin on outside backs as well. There has been official talk of bringing someone in from outside the region, but in the end Otago have opted to make do — for this game, at least — with what they have.

That means Dunedin winger Kyan Rangitutia will make his debut if he gets off the bench.

Josh Whaanga, who Otago see more as a midfielder, will fill in on the right flank and star back Jona Nareki will don the No11 jersey.

There are two other debutants on the bench. University lock Ale Aho had an impressive club campaign and will likely get an opportunity in the second half, and Kaikorai’s Lucas Casey will provide cover at openside. He is a dangerous ball-carrier who likes to lurk out wide and pounce.

The game will have Whaanga brothers Josh (Otago) and Matt (Southland) and the Taylor boys, Harry (Otago) and Jack (Southland), pitted against each other.

Highlanders duo Sean Withy and Mitch Dunshea will bolster an experienced Stags pack that includes veteran lock Josh Bekhuis and hard-running No8 Dylan Nel.

They have a new-look combination in the halves. Halfback Connor Collins and pivot Byron Smith are both on debut for the province.

There are three new faces on the bench as well. Former Australian schoolboy representative Lachie Albert, back-up first five Jason Robertson and former England under-20 utility back Charlie Powell are all on debut for the Stags.

Otago v Southland



The teams

Otago: Finn Hurley, Josh Whaanga, Josh Timu, Sam Gilbert (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, James Arscott, Christian Lio-Willie (co-captain), Harry Taylor, Sam Fischli, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, George Bower. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Abraham Pole, Rohan Wingham, Ale Aho, Lucas Casey, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Kyan Rangitutia.



Southland: Rory van Vugt, Viliami Fine, Isaac Te Tamaki, Matt Whaanga, Michael Manson, Byron Smith, Connor Collins, Dylan Nel, Sean Withy (captain), Blair Ryall,

Josh Bekhuis, Mitch Dunshea, Morgan Mitchell, Jack Taylor, Jack Sexton. Reserves: Nic Souchon, Hunter Fahey, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Shneil Singh, Semisi

Tupou Ta’eiloa, Lachie Albert, Jason Robertson, Charlie Powell.