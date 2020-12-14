Monday, 14 December 2020

NZ Rugby reveals award nominees

    Captain Sam Cane is one of three nominees for All Blacks player of the year. Photo: Getty Images
    Captain Sam Cane is one of three contenders for the All Blacks player of the year, after the nominations for the New Zealand Rugby awards were announced today

    The other nominees are hooker Dane Coles and halfback Aaron Smith.

    The nominees for Black Ferns player of the year are Chelsea Alley, Kendra Cocksedge and Kennedy Simon.

    Aaron Smith is also in the running for the Tom French Memorial Māori Rugby Player of the Year, as is Māori All Blacks Captain and hooker Ash Dixon and World Sevens Series winner midfielder Stacey Fluhler.

    A breakthrough season for Fluhler also sees her a nominee for Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year, along with playmaker Kelly Brazier and halfback Tyla Nathan-Wong.

    Fluhler is also in the running for the Fiao'o Faamausili Medal, awarded to the Farah Palmer Cup player of the year alongside Waikato teammate centre Chelsea Alley and Canterbury halfback Kendra Cocksedge.

    The Hurricanes Jordie Barrett, Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu, Crusaders Richie Mo'unga, and Highlander Aaron Smith are the contenders for Super Rugby player of the year.

    After claiming the World Series Sevens title for the first time since 2014, co-captains Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson are nominated for the Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year award alongside Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

    All national side that took the field in 2020 will be in the running for New Zealand Team of the Year.

    National Coach of the Year nominees include the Crusaders' Scott Robertson, Tasman's Andrew Goodman and Clarke Dermody, Waikato FPC coach James Semple and Hawke's Bay's Mark Ozich.

    The winners will be announced on Thursday evening.

    The full list of nominees are:

    Sky TV Fans Try of the Year
    Neria Fomai (Hawke’s Bay)
    Jack Jones (Christ’s College)
    Bethel Lutele-Malasia (Napier Boys’ High School)

    New Zealand Referee of the Year
    Mike Fraser (Wellington)
    Ben O’Keeffe (Horowhenua Kapiti)
    Paul Williams (Taranaki)

    Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year
    Jane Chamberlain (Horowhenua Kapiti)
    Allen Grainger (Waikato)
    Scott Kahle (Bay of Plenty)

    NZRPA Kirk Award
    Announced on the night

    Steinlager Salver
    Announced on the night

    Duane Monkley Medal (Mitre 10 Cup Player of the Year)
    Folau Fakatava (Hawke’s Bay)
    Salesi Rayasi (Auckland)
    Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)

    Fiao’o Faamausili Medal (Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year)
    Chelsea Alley (Waikato)
    Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)
    Stacey Fluhler (Waikato)

    ASB National Coach of the Year
    Andrew Goodman and Clarke Dermody (Tasman)
    Mark Ozich (Hawke’s Bay)
    Scott Robertson (Crusaders)
    James Semple (Waikato FPC)

    ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year
    Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney (Black Ferns Sevens)
    Ian Foster (All Blacks)
    Clark Laidlaw (All Blacks Sevens)
    Glenn Moore (Black Ferns)
    Clayton McMillian (Maori All Blacks)

    Investec Super Rugby Player of the Year
    Jordie Barrett (Taranaki, Hurricanes)
    Richie Mo’unga (Canterbury, Crusader)
    Aaron Smith (Manawatu, Highlanders)
    Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland, Blues)

    Tom French Memorial Maori Player of the Year
    Ash Dixon (Ngāti Tahinga, Hawke’s Bay)
    Stacey Fluhler (Tuhoe/Te Arawa, Waikato)
    Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Manawatu)

    Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year
    Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty)
    Tim Mikkelson (Waikato)
    Ngarohi McGarvey-Black (North Harbour)

    Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year
    Kelly Brazier (Bay of Plenty)
    Stacey Fluhler (Waikato)
    Tyla Nathan-Wong (Northland)

    Black Ferns Player of the Year
    Chelsea Alley (Waikato)
    Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)
    Kennedy Simon (Waikato)

    All Blacks Player of the Year
    Sam Cane (Bay of Plenty)
    Dane Coles (Wellington)
    Aaron Smith (Manawatu)

    Adidas National Team of the Year
    Crusaders
    Hawke’s Bay
    Canterbury (FPC)
    Tasman

    Adidas New Zealand Team of the Year
    All Blacks
    All Blacks Sevens
    Black Ferns
    Black Ferns Sevens
    Maori All Blacks

    Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year
    Announced on the night

