Otago Spirit coach moving on

Departing Otago Spirit coach Craig Sneddon. Photo: Getty

Otago Spirit coach Craig Sneddon is moving on.

Sneddon has stepped down from his role leading the Farah Palmer Cup team and is moving to Christchurch with his family.

‘‘I feel like we made some good progress, especially towards the end of the year . . . so I guess it would’ve been nice to maybe have the opportunity to go again and see where we could’ve gone,’’ Sneddon said.

‘‘That’s life, isn’t it?

‘‘My wife’s got a really good [job] opportunity and she’s been really good to me, giving me opportunities with my space, so it’s my turn to let her take her opportunity.

‘‘I don’t have anything to go to as of yet up there. We’ll just see what happens but I’m sure I’ll end up coaching somewhere.’’

Sneddon joined the Spirit as head coach last year, having previously coached Alhambra-Union, Zingari Richmond and helped with age-group Otago representative and Otago development sides.

He departs with a record of eight wins and six losses across 2023 and 2024 and led the Otago Spirit to the Championship playoffs both seasons.

They lost 33-3 to the Manawatu Cyclones in the final in September.

Sneddon enjoyed his two seasons with the team and felt women’s rugby was on the rise.

‘‘The growth of women’s rugby is probably the big thing for me, not just in Otago, but all over New Zealand.

‘‘You look at this year and we were able to make the final.

‘‘I look at the fact our development [team] was able to draw with Canterbury this year after last year losing by 70.

‘‘You look at that progress, that depth that’s being created in that space is a cool one.

‘‘Whoever comes in they’ll be exciting and it’ll be a big opportunity to keep building.’’

Young players were also coming through the ranks and Sneddon said that, too, highlighted the growth of the game.

Charlotte Va’afusuaga, who finishes school this year, has been snapped up by Matatu in Super Rugby Aupiki, and Leila Hill and Hannah Norris, who had Farah Palmer Cup experience, still had another year left at school.

Then there are the likes of Jamie Church and Keely Hill, who are still in their early 20s, who added plenty of depth.

‘‘The future’s pretty bright. You just hope they keep building and keep backing themselves,’’ Sneddon said.

‘‘Hopefully they can win that championship next year and get up to that premiership where I think the probably deserve to be.’’

Sneddon wished the Otago Spirit all the best for the future.

‘‘I’m sure at some point our paths will cross again.

‘‘I’m Otago born and bred. All my family are still here, so you never know, I might end up back here coaching them again.

‘‘We’ll just see what happens.’’

Otago Rugby is advertising for Sneddon’s replacement.