Peter McCormack. File photo: Linda Robertson Success is always good for the bottom line. That is borne out in the latest financial report for the Otago Rugby Football Union, which got a pleasant bump from the outstanding performance of its NPC team last season. The union had prepared for a $119,000 deficit, but will instead report a profit of $190,185 at its 145th annual meeting at the Pirates club tonight. Small wonder the top brass were all in positive frames of mind in their statements in the report. ORFU chief executive Richard Kinley said it was a year in which everyone and everything in Otago rugby was "connected, engaged and aligned". Bob Perriam, finishing a two-year stint as president, hailed the "incredible success on almost every level" for Otago, highlighting both the NPC team’s remarkable season and the Spirit’s charge to the Farah Palmer Cup Championship crown. Union chairman Peter McCormack said 2025 was the most exciting year for rugby in the province for a long time. "That weekend in mid-September when our NPC boys lifted the Ranfurly Shield, followed the very next day by our FPC Spirit winning the Championship title, will long be remembered," McCormack wrote in his report. "What these teams did was bring the supporters with them on a journey. People were suddenly talking about rugby again, and talking about these teams as their teams." The ORFU’s total revenue for the year ended November 30 was $4.57 million, up from $4.39m. Match income is now a relatively small proportion of the union’s income, but it more than doubled, from $160,000 to $341,000, as Otago hosted both a quarterfinal and a semifinal. The union also reported a bump in commercial revenue from $889,000 to $1.03m. Notably, though, funding from New Zealand Rugby — like all unions, Otago relies heavily on its parent to run the game — dropped from $2.56m to $2.44m. "At the risk of repeating myself, the board continues to take a cautious approach to decision-making to balance financial sustainability with the investment required to successfully deliver rugby across the province," McCormack said in his report. "Income is the one area we cannot fully control; expenses we can. Therefore, it is the expense side of the ledger that requires our full diligence." The board has been presented with a break-even budget for the next three years that includes a significant loss for 2026. Several uncertainties remained, McCormack said. New Zealand Rugby funding after 2028 was up in the air, there was no All Blacks test coming to Dunedin this year and the opening of the new Christchurch stadium meant future test allocations were not guaranteed, and costs were rising across all areas. "Accordingly, the board will continue to take a cautious approach to decision-making to balance financial sustainability with the investment required to successfully deliver rugby across the province." The ORFU remains in a healthy financial position with net equity rising from $2.94m to $3.13m. Otago recorded a slight increase — 7843 to 7881 — in total player numbers. Coaching numbers were slightly down on 2024 but remained at a level where the union had one coach to every 14.8 registered players.