Playoff spots in the balance

Highlanders players perform a haka before last week's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Fijian Drua in Suva. Photo: Getty Images

The run home

Waratahs (28 points, sixth): Moana Pasifika (away), Hurricanes (home), Highlanders (away), Blues (home).

Hurricanes (24, seventh): Fijian Drua (home), Waratahs (away), Rebels (home), Force (away).

Rebels (15, eighth): Blues (away), Chiefs (home), Hurricanes (away), Highlanders (home).

Force (14, ninth): Crusaders (home), Highlanders (away), Chiefs (away), Hurricanes (home), Moana Pasifika (TBC).

Highlanders (13, 10th): Reds (away), Force (home), Waratahs (home), Rebels (away).

Fijian Drua (7, 11th): Hurricanes (away), Moana Pasifika (home), Crusaders (away), Chiefs (home).

Moana Pasifika (5, 12th): Waratahs (home), Fijian Drua (away), Reds (away), Brumbies (home), Force (TBC).

The big picture

The Blues (40 points) are through to the playoffs and you can ink in the Brumbies (39), Crusaders (34), Chiefs (32) and Reds (31).

The Waratahs and the Hurricanes are probably safe as well, whereas it will be a stretch for Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua to make it into the top eight.

That leaves three teams competing for the final spot: the Rebels, Force and Highlanders.

The Highlanders have to play both the Force and the Rebels, and those results will have a big impact on whether they make the cut.

The situation

A rare win in Brisbane against the Reds tonight will certainly help the Highlanders’ playoff prospects.

Lock Josh Dickson is back from suspension a week early and veteran hooker Liam Coltman and experienced loosie James Lentjes return to the starting side.

But a loss is unlikely to set them back much at all. The Rebels have a tough away game against the Blues tonight, and the Force hosts a Crusaders team smarting from an upset loss to the Waratahs last week.

Next weekend shapes as more critical. The Highlanders host the Force and the Rebels are at home to the Chiefs. A win for the Highlanders could help them move into the top eight, while a loss would be very damaging.

But, if you take a few form-based leaps, the Highlanders’ final game against the Rebels in Melbourne on May 29 is mission-critical.

Even money says the winner of that fixture will nab the eighth and final spot in the playoffs.

